Walmart Black Friday deals 2021 live blog — today's best sales

(Image credit: Tom's Guide) Whether you want to look better on video calls or get into streaming, this webcam deal is awesome. The Logitech 1080p Pro Stream Webcam lets you stream at 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second on streaming sites like Twitch and YouTube. Two built-in mics capture your voice in crystal clear stereo audio. The webcam is also ideal for conference calls or chatting with friends. We're big fans of Logitech’s webcams and can’t recommend this one enough, especially for such a low price. Logitech 1080p Pro Stream Webcam: was $79 now $64

(Image credit: Google) Epic smart home deal! This is the smart thermostat I own so I can totally vouch for this Black Friday deal. You can easily set the temperature from the wall or from your phone, and there's an auto-schedule feature that learns the temps you like and programs itself. I also love the Farsight feature, which senses you from across the room and lights up the thermostat. It's like a built-in night light. Plus, the auto-away feature can help you save serious money on energy. Nest Learning Thermostat v3: was $297 now $225

(Image credit: Walmart) After scarfing down all that turkey for Thanksgiving you might be thinking about getting into shape for the new year. This adjustable dumbbell set could be just what you need to get started. The dial system makes it easy to adjust from 5 lbs. up to 25 lbs. which is perfect for light workouts and targeting specific muscles. And they're just $150! CAP Adjustable Dumbbells: was $229 now $150

(Image credit: Lenovo) Gaming laptops are known for being pricey, but if you're a casual gamer you can get this mammoth gaming rig for just $699. It packs a 17.3-inch 1080p IPS LCD, AMD Ryzen 5 5600 GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. It's perfect for playing mainstream titles and solid frame rates. Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop: was $909 now $699

(Image credit: Eufy) If you haven't hopped on the robot vacuum trend, now's your chance. Walmart Black Friday deals just took over $200 off the eufy RoboVac G30 Verge. This helpful home appliance is quiet, compact and its accompanying app is easy to use. Like many of the best robot vacuums, this model maps your home so every nook and cranny is cleaned. eufy RoboVac G30 Verge: was $349 now $144

(Image credit: Roku) Just $15! The Roku LE is a streaming device deal you can't ignore. This $15 streaming box aims to undercut Amazon and Walmart by offering the Roku experience at a insanely low price. You don't get 4K resolution, but this is a great streaming box that for the money. And it includes an HDMI cable! Roku LE: available for $15

(Image credit: Beats) While the $159 AirPods Pro deal is out of stock right now, these wireless earbuds are arguably an even better value. Right now Walmart has the Beats Studio Buds for just $99, which is $50 off. For this low price you get active noise cancellation, a sweat-resistant design and a very good 8 hours of battery life. The audio quality is excellent, and there's a transparency mode for hearing the world around you. Plus, there's three included eartip sizes for getting just the right fit. Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99

(Image credit: Samsung) In stock! The Samsung Chromebook 4 is currently available for just $129. This Black Friday Chromebook deal had previously sold out. This Samsung Chromebook features a 11.6-inch display, an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB SSD. And it's rated for 12.5 hours of battery life. Hurry on this deal before it's gone. Samsung Chromebook 4: was $199 now $129

(Image credit: Ninja ) While most people would use this ultra-cheap Ninja Blender to make healthy smoothies and açaí shakes, I plan on using it to make the ultimate frozen margarita. It has a 72-ounce XL capacity so you can make slushy, boozy cocktails for all of your friends. Pass, the tequila! Ninja Performance Blender: was $89 now $49

(Image credit: Samsung) Now is the time to strike if you're looking for great big-screen Black Friday TV deals. You can snag the Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV for just $568, which is $80 off the regular price. Samsung's Crystal Processor can automatically upscale content to 4K, and the display supports HDR for improved colors and contrast. Plus, there's an Auto Game Mode that optimizes the screen for less lat. Samsung's Tizen software provides quick access to all of your favorite streaming apps. Samsung 65" 4K TV (UN65TU7000): was $657 now $568

(Image credit: Tom's Guide) We're big fans of the Google Nest Mini here at Tom's Guide — in fact we think it's the best Google Home speaker you can get for less than $50. And right now, it's the best Google Home speaker you can get for less than $25, because Walmart has cut the price in half. The Nest Mini is a great alternative to an Echo device, with the ability to answer questions, set timers, read the news, play music and much, much more. It makes a great addition to any smart home — and it's so cheap right now you could easily buy a couple. Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): was $49 now $24

(Image credit: Tom's Guide) The Sony WH1000XM4 are the best headphones around, and right now they're at a very low price of $249 at Walmart. They offer excellent active noise cancellation, a very strong 30 hours of battery life, great sound quality and a comfy design. We also like the handy touch sensor controls. This is the lowest price yet and the best Black Friday headphones deal we've seen so far. Sony WH1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $249