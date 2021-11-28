LIVE: Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2021

Refresh

(Image credit: Beats) If you're not lucky enough to be able to get AirPods Pro for the low, low price of $159, then maybe this deal on Beats Studio Buds truly wireless earbuds will be an enticing alternative. Right now Walmart has knocked the Beats Studio Buds down to $99. That's $50 off the normal price, and for a pair of earbuds that we said were "feature-stuffed" in our official review. For that price you're getting a compact design, active noise cancellation, 5 hours of charge on the buds and an additional 15 hours from the charging case. Plus they're IPX4 water and sweat resistant, so you can enjoy your workouts with that classic Beats sound. Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99

(Image credit: Tom's Guide) Morning everyone, here's to another day of glorious deals. My name's Tom Pritchard, Automotive Editor here at Tom's Guide, and I will be dishing out some of the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals for next couple of hours. My first port of call? Pointing out Walmart has fresh Xbox Series S stock right now, for the standard price of $299. There's no discount to be had, but considering how difficult it has been to find next-gen consoles the fact there's actual stock is great news. The digital-only console isn't quite as powerful as the Xbox Series X, but it can offer a lot more than your old Xbox One. There's a super-quick 512GB SSD, 1440p resolution, frame rates up to 120fps, and the ability to play games from all Xbox consoles. Better still it recently got the ability to stream games from the cloud with Game Pass Ultimate, meaning it's less-impressive hardware isn't such an issue. Xbox Series S restock: $299 @ Walmart

(Image credit: Google) Chromecast with Google TV takes the already great Chromecast and gives it a bunch of new features that make it better than ever. In our review, we liked the device's new remote, 4K streams with HDR/Dolby Vision support, and Dolby Atmos immersive sound. Also, it's got Google TV, which means it supports over 6,500 Android TV apps. That means you get everything from HBO Max to Netflix. Chromecast with Google TV: was $49 now $39

(Image credit: Microsoft) The number of people working from home exploded last year, and many of us are still toiling away from spare bedrooms and home offices to this day. That’s why ensuring your equipment is up to scratch is vital. And if you can do that while also saving money, all the better. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for $549 at Walmart is a Cyber Monday deal worth considering for at-home workers looking for a versatile device. It has an Intel i5-1035GI processor, Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for storage. The 13-hour battery life is another highlight, as is its ultra-portable profile for when you need to venture away from home. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: was $699 now $549

(Image credit: Samsung) Not only does Samsung make fantastic televisions and some pretty excellent smartphones, but it also produces some of our favorite appliances and gadgets. Right now you can score a Samsung Jet 60 Cordless Stick Vaccum for $179 at Walmart. That’s a pretty sizeable saving considering its usual retail price of $299, making this one of the strongest Cyber Monday deals currently running at Walmart. The vacuum itself has a lightweight design which makes it extremely maneuverable, plus it offers a cleaning time of up to 40 minutes on a single charge and is plenty powerful enough to suck up stray dirt, dust and pet hairs. Samsung Jet 60 Cordless Stick Vaccum: was $299 now $179

(Image credit: Samsung) Sometimes it’s worth holding off buying a Black Friday deal in the hopes of scoring an even bigger discount come Cyber Monday. Case in point, this Samsung 65-inch Crytal LED Smart TV for $548 at Walmart, which has dropped another $20 from its Black Friday price of $568. If you haven’t pulled the trigger yet, your patience has been rewarded. For just shy of $550 you’re getting a fantastic 4K TV which offers an ultra-fast Crystal Processor for 4K upscaling, sharp colors and a consistently gorgeous image. It’s also a Smart TV, so you’ll have easy access to all your favorite streaming shows and movies. Samsung 65-inch Crystal LED Smart TV: was $647 now $548

(Image credit: Sony) Here at Tom’s Guide, we’re big fans of the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones. In fact, we rate these cans so highly that we’ve placed them at the summit of our best wireless headphones roundup. That’s a pretty strong endorsement when you consider the fierce competition from the likes of Bose and Apple. The Sony WH-1000XM4 makes a compelling case for itself at full price, but right now you can grab these best-in-class wireless headphones with a $100 discount as Walmart is offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $249. This is an excellent price for headphones sporting fantastic active noise cancellation, a lengthy 30 hours of battery life and seriously impressive sound quality. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $249