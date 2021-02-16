Killer gaming laptop deal: Lenovo Legion Y540 now $400 off at Walmart

Gaming laptops are a great way to play PC games without being tethered to a dedicated gaming desktop setup. But they're expensive, which is why gaming laptop deals are not to be missed.

Case in point, you can pick up the Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop for $899 at Walmart . That’s $400 off its usual price of $1,299.

Lenovo Legion Y540: was $1299 now $899

While the Lenovo Legion Y540 might sport a processor and graphics card that are now a generation old, the spec on offer — a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB RAM, 512G SSD storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU — is more than enough to run the latest games at 1080p with high settings on its 15.6-inch display.

The thin bezels help to make the display near-edgeless, so whether you’re playing a timeless indie classic or a stunning blockbuster hit, gaming will look eye-catching on this machine.

Keeping your gaming machine cool is a constant concern for laptop gamers. But with the included Legion Coldfront technology, which utilizes four thermal vents for improved airflow, the Y540 shouldn't get too hot to actually use on your lap.

All this means that for under $1,000, you're getting a lot of gaming laptop for the money.