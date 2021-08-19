Jets vs Packers live stream: How to watch 2021 NFL preseason game online

The Jets vs Packers live stream features two teams who will face off against each other after a week’s worth of joint practices in Green Bay. This NFL live stream will show us which team will end that week on a high note.

Jets vs Packers channel, start time The Jets vs Packers live stream will begin Saturday, August 21 at 4.25 p.m. ET / 1.25 p.m. PT. It will air on the NFL Network.

Zach Wilson took the field for the first time as a professional last week against the Giants and gave the Jets hope that maybe they finally landed their long-term solution at quarterback. Sure it's only the preseason and it’s only a quarter’s worth of play but when you’re a rookie second-overall pick all you can do is try to look like you belong. Wilson did that and then some. The 22-year-old completed six of his nine pass attempts for 63 yards including a perfect pass on third-and-nine play to Keelan Cole for 16 yards. Overall his performance was crisp.

While the Jets hope they have their QB of the future, the Packers are just hoping they have a quarterback for Saturday. With Aaron Rodgers not expected to play because the reigning MVP doesn’t need much of a tune-up and his back-up Jordan Love dealing with a shoulder injury, Green Bay may be looking to third-stringer Kurt Benkert. The Packers also re-signed quarterback Jake Dolegala, who they released back on July 27.

Outside of quarterback, Packers fans will likely be looking for another solid performance from linebacker Oren Burks, who recorded Green Bay’s only sack last week while leading the team in tackles. Jets fans can focus on second-year running back La’Mical Perine, who scored the Jets' only touchdown in their preseason opener against the Giants.

The Jets visit the Packers as 2.5-point road favorites. The over/under is 34.

How to watch Jets vs Packers live stream with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Jets vs Packers live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Jets vs Packers live streams in the US

In the US, the Jets vs Packers live stream is going to be broadcast at 4.25 p.m. ET / 1.25 p.m. PT on Saturday (August 21) on the NFL Network, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: Fubo TV and Sling TV .

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from Fubo TV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with the NFL Network, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates, local NBC affiliates and ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: No pre-season games are included, so the Jets vs Packers game won't be on NFL Sunday Ticket.

How to watch Jets vs Packers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include preseason games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign in to your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Jets vs Packers.

Jets vs Packers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Jets vs Packers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Also, the NFL Game Pass can be purchased for $99 and will allow you to live stream 28 preseason football games. This is ONLY for NFL Preseason games. You cannot live stream NFL regular season games using NFL Game Pass.

The Jets vs Packers live stream starts at 9.25 p.m. BST Saturday evening.

Jets vs Packers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Jets vs Packers live streams in Canada. DAZN is trying to get GamePass rights, but that has not been announced yet.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.