Ireland vs Tonga live stream: How to watch RWC 2023 online

Having put 80 points on the board in their 12-try demolition of a first round match, Ireland will be in no mood to slow down as they welcome Tonga to the 2023 Rugby World Cup at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

If you're on the lookout for an Ireland vs Tonga live stream, keep reading and we'll explain how to watch from anywhere with a VPN, and where you can see every game for FREE.

Ireland vs Tonga live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Saturday (Sep. 16)

• Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Sep. 17)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Stan

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Any lingering doubts about 38-year-old captain Johnny Sexton's ability to lead a winning World Cup campaign were quickly put to bed as Ireland dismantled an admittedly weak Romania side last weekend. But it was the ruthlessness they showed that will have put a smile on even the sullen face of coach Andy Farrell. Saturday's game will give him another chance to fine-tune his XV and tactics ahead of next week's crunch game against the Springboks.

Although Tonga have played in every Rugby World Cup but one, they have yet to make it through to the knockout stages. And in a group including Ireland, South Africa and Scotland, that's unlikely to change in 2023. A couple of warm-up wins against Canada followed an underwhelming campaign that saw them lose to Pacific neighbors Fiji, Japan and Samoa. It will take something special from their contingent of former All Blacks and Wallabies to cause an upset in France.

Believe it or not, Ireland and Tonga have only met twice before, but you don't need the form book to tell you that the Irish are heavy favorites going into the game.

Below we've got all the details you need to get Ireland vs Tonga live streams and watch Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the Ireland vs Tonga live stream for FREE

Great news if you live in the U.K. or Ireland — you can watch a live stream of Ireland vs Tonga and every other game at the RWC 2023 absolutely FREE.

This game will be shown on ITV and ITVX in the U.K, and RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player in Ireland.

The problems arise if you happen to find yourself abroad while the Rugby World Cup is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use ITVX or RTÉ Player. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease — see the three easy steps below. From our rigorous testing, ExpressVPN comes out on top of our best VPN services rankings.

ExpressVPN really does tick every box. It's fast, secure and a doozy to use. Even if you do run in to trouble, there's genuinely helpful 24/7 customer service there to get you through. And you can even give it a try risk-free, thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think ExpressVPN is the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a Brit abroad, for example, choose a server location based in the the U.K..

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to ITVX on your web browser or its app and watch the Ireland vs Tonga live stream as you would at home.

How to watch the Ireland vs Tonga live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including the Ireland vs Tonga live stream. If you don't already have it, subscriptions start from only $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

Some games are also being shown on the network's CNBC channel, but this match-up isn't one of them.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable Ireland vs Tonga live stream.

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of bingeable content. That includes classics like The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock and This Is Us, to new shows like Twisted Metal, Bupkis, Poker Face and Girls5Eva.

How to watch the Ireland vs Tonga live stream for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Along with every other game at the tournament, the Ireland vs Tonga live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV and ITVX in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

Outside the U.K. for this game? Then you'll need a VPN to access your usual live stream — we recommend ExpressVPN as the very best around.

How to watch an Ireland vs Tonga live stream for FREE in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Stan Sport has secured the rights for the 2023 RWC, meaning you'll need a subscription in order to watch Ireland vs Tonga Down Under. Get a basic Stan sub for $10/month, then add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's worth noting that the World Cup final and all games featuring Australia themselves will also be shown for free on Channel 9 and the network's 9Now streaming service.

Traveling outside Oz? You can use a VPN to watch your Stan stream, that will otherwise be geo-blocked. Choose from our best VPN list, or just head to the no. 1 ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Ireland vs Tonga live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Those in New Zealand will need Sky Sport to watch Ireland vs Tonga (kick-off at 7 a.m. Sunday morning) and the entirety of the Rugby World Cup. Subscriptions cost $63.98 NZD/month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer.

Alternatively, there's Sky Sport Now for no strings attached rolling plans — they're $24.99/week, $44.99/month, $499.99/year or $89.99 for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass to see every game of this tournament.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using a virtual private network, such as the exceptional ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Ireland vs Tonga live stream in Singapore

(Image credit: Wikicommons - gov of Singapore)

If you're a rugby lover in Singapore, you'll need beIN Sports to watch all the RWC 2023 games. To do so, you'll specifically need the service's RWC Pass at the cost of S$85.90 — even if you already subscribe to a normal beIN Sports package.

Kick-off is set for 3 a.m. SGT on Sunday morning in Singapore.

Expat living in Singapore? Assuming you have a U.K. TV licence, you can watch every Rugby World Cup match on ITVX using a VPN.