iPhone 12 deal — get $150 back and free Beats headphones

Good news for fans of Visible. The Verizon-owned network is now offering 5G service along with free calling and messaging to Mexico and Canada. To celebrate the news, Visible is also offering one of the best iPhone 12 deals we've seen this year.

Currently, new Visible customers can get the iPhone 12 for just $816. That's slightly above Apple's list price; however, you'll get a $150 prepaid Mastercard and a free pair of Beats Solo Pro Headphones ($299 value) with your purchase. That's one of the best iPhone 12 sales we've seen.

Verizon-owned Visible offers just one unlimited LTE data plan for just $40 per month. The carrier now offers 5G connectivity at no extra cost to customers. In our Visible review, we found the carrier to be perfect for anyone who uses a lot of LTE data, but lacks the budget for a more expensive plan.

In addition to 5G coverage, Visible also now supports activating service via eSIM (embedded SIM card). That means you can activate your phone on Visible without having to wait for a physical SIM card.

In terms of the phones, the iPhone 12 ($799) offers good cameras, excellent performance, and 5G connectivity. In our iPhone 12 review, we loved its new 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display (the same found on the iPhone 12 Pro). We also found that the new A14 Bionic CPU destroys top Android phones when it comes to performance.