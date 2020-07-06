Hurry! This cheap monitor deal gets you a 1080p IPS panel for just $75

Give your home office a cost-friendly upgrade with this epic cheap monitor deal from Staples.

For a limited time, Staples has the HP 23.8-inch 1080p LCD on sale for $89.99. Coupon code "45560" takes $25 off orders of $100 or more. So pad your order to $100 (this file box costs $10.99), apply the coupon at checkout, and you'll pay $75.98 for both items. You can pad your order with any item, from Post-Its to Sharpies. By comparison, Amazon has the same HP monitor on sale for $114.99.

HP 24-inch 1080p IPS LCD: was $129 now $75 @ Staples

Upgrade to a second or third monitor with this epic deal from Staples. Currently, Staples has the HP 24-inch (24yh) Monitor on sale for $89.99. Pad your order to $100 or more and then use coupon "45560" to knock the price down to just $75.98. (This file box costs $10.99 and brings your total to $100.98. After coupon, you'll pay $75.98 for both items). View Deal

The HP 24yh features a 23.8-inch 1080p resolution, IPS panel, 5ms response time, and VGA/HDMI connectivity. You can also tilt the screen 5 degrees forward or 20 degrees backward.

Although we haven't reviewed this particular monitor, it's gotten very positive user reviews on both Staples' and Amazon's websites. It's also rated an Amazon's Choice buy, meaning it's highly rated and well-priced.

While this HP monitor didn't make it onto our best monitors guide, at just $75 it's a no brainer for any home office.

