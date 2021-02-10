Hurry! The Razer Blade 15 is $580 off on Amazon

If you're searching for a solid deal to score one of the best gaming laptops on the market, no need to worry. We’ve found the perfect one for you.

Amazon currently has the Razer Blade 15 on sale for $1,419.99. That’s saving you a good $580 off its original price of $1,999. And with Amazon's delivery service, your brand-new gaming machine will be with you in less than a week! Compared to Best Buy's current price of $1,599, this Amazon deal is a $180 bargain for Razer's clean and compact gaming machine. It's one of the best Presidents Day sales you can get right now.

Razer Blade 15: was $1,999 now $1,419 @ Amazon

Get Razer's killer 15-inch gaming laptop for $580 off the regular price. This sleek and powerful gaming rig boasts an Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core processor, Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, and a 15.6-inch 1080p Full HD display with a snappy 144Hz refresh rate.

The Razer Blade 15 has earned many awards for its stellar performance and slick aesthetic. It's even scored a spot on our best gaming laptops roundup.

This powerful machine delivers an outstanding gaming experience with its 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card, an impressive refresh rate of 144Hz and 512GB of SSD storage — all packed in a slim 0.7 inch chassis.

When we considered the pros and cons of the Razer Blade 15, we spotted a couple of major factors that make this laptop one of the most desirable Razer products.

The design of the Razer is one of the very reasons to fall in love with this laptop. This machine delivers great gaming performance while weighing as little as 4.5 pounds. In addition to a customizable RGB-lit keyboard, the design of the Razer Blade 15 somewhat resembles that of Apple's MacBook Pro.

With its powerful GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card, you can enjoy some of the

most graphics-demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077 on "Ultra" settings at 1080p resolution and get away with it.

And although 512GB of SSD storage might be a little tight for some users, you can still store a decent amount of games (unless you're a fan of more memory-heavy AAA games such as Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War).

