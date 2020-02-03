Hurry! The Nike+ Apple Watch 4 is $100 off right now

The Apple Watch Series 4 is still one of the best smartwatches out there. And if you're in the market for a sporty smartwatch to track your workouts, here's an excellent Apple Watch deal for you.

For a limited time, you can get the 44mm Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 smartwatch for $279 from Best Buy. That's $100 off its $379 list price and an all-time price low for Apple's watch. It's also one of the best Apple deals available right now.

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 (GPS, 44mm): was $379 now $279

The Editor's Choice Apple Watch Series 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can get. It's swim-proof and offers advanced health-tracking features. It's now $100 off at Best Buy. View Deal

The Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 model on sale packs an 44mm band, a gray aluminum case, and a 448 x 368 OLED display. It also has GPS and advanced heart rate sensors built in.

In our Apple Watch Series 4 review, we loved its big, beautiful display which we found easy to read under any light. Just about the only gripe we had was its steep price which is why we're excited that it's now on sale.

Performance-wise, the Apple Watch Series 4 is an all-in-one smartwatch and fitness tracker. Not only does it let you get smartphone notifications right your wrist, it also automatically tracks running, swimming, yoga, rowing and more. Battery-wise, in real-world tests, the Apple Watch Series 4 endured roughly 24 hours.