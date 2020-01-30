Hurry! The Netgear Nighthawk AX4 router is 50% off at Walmart

If you're looking for an affordable Netgear Nighthawk router, then this deal is for you.

For a limited time, Walmart has the Netgear Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 Router on sale for $99. That's $100 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Netgear Nighthawk router. (We last saw this price on Cyber Monday). It's also among the best Walmart deals of today and $45 cheaper than Amazon's current price.

Netgear Nighthawk AX4 AX3000: was $199 now $99 @ Walmart

The Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 WiFi 6 router eliminates buffering due to demanding network usage. At $99, it's the cheapest it's ever been and a must if you have multiple devices streaming 4K content on your network. View Deal

Netgear manufacturers some of the best WiFi 6 routers out there. WiFi 6 technology offers smarter traffic management and less wasted battery life on connected devices. The end result is better wireless connectivity in your home, smoother performance, and faster speeds for every device on your network.

With four WiFi streams, the Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 increases your bandwidth reduce network congestion. This allows for smooth 4K video streaming and gaming on up to 16 connected devices. So if you want more speed and less buffering, the Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 is the best router to buy.