How to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 18 online from anywhere

It's more than okay if you still want to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 18 online. In a moment where some people are watching Contagion and other pandemic movies online, I would honestly say you're picking one of the saner choices: a way to take your mind off of the current global situation.

KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 18 Cheat sheet Season 18 of KUWTK airs regularly at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on Thursday nights. It's on the E! network, which is available on Sling TV and Hulu.

And KUWTK season 18 is starting off mighty hot, with an angry altercation between sisters Kim and Kourtney fighting over ... work ethic? Scroll past this section if you're trying to avoid spoilers! Yes, the stress is getting to Kourtney, who told the confessional cam "I'm also not only shooting for our show today, but I'm also shooting Architectural Digest for my home ... So, I'm just being torn in a lot of different directions."

Her own privacy also factored into the moment, with Kourt continuing "And, after being off for a month, it just gives me anxiety knowing that I'm going to be having no real privacy. There's probably going to be 40 people in my house today." And before you knew it, Kourtney told Khloe that she felt done with filming the show.

Soon, she was cursing at Kim, "You act like I don't do sh*t! You have this narrative in your mind... I will literally f**k you up if you mention it again," before throwing a water bottle at Kim, who replied "What the f**k is wrong with you? ... Don't ever come at me like that. I swear to God, I'll punch you in your face."

Yes, folks, it's Kardashian SZN once more. Here's everything you need to know to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 18 online, from anywhere on Earth, plus previous seasons.

How to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians online from anywhere on earth

If you're abroad, you're not not out of luck for KUWTK season 18. With a virtual private network (aka VPN), you can stream the show from wherever you go. Yes, you won't need to buy a new streaming subscription, and can keep using the subscription you already subscribe to.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN.

Once you've signed up, just install ExpressVPN, select your home country from its list of locations, and go back to streaming from your favorite service. The top options include the following:

How to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 18 in the US

The default answer is just power up your cable or satellite box and tune to the E! channel on Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific. E! also allows for online streaming, but limits it to those with cable/satellite account logins. Those who have cut the cord will likely find KUWTK on their live TV service of choice. Two of the best streaming services are:

Sling TV is one of the cheapest streaming services. E! is included in the Sling Blue package, which also includes Food Network, USA and TBS. Sling also includes a Cloud DVR, so you don't have to watch episodes live, and you can catch them on your own time.

If you also want premium original programs, watch Keeping up with the Kardashians on Hulu — which starts at an affordable $5.99 per month. Hulu includes new shows such as High Fidelity and The Handmaid's Tale.

How to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 18 in Canada

Fortunately, many Canadian cable packages include E! so you might already get the channel — and it airs at the same time (8 p.m. Eastern, on Thursdays) as it does in the States. Otherwise, the Hayu streaming service (a mere $5.99 CAD per month) is your best bet. And just like Hulu, the first month is free.

How to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 18 in the UK

Again, since E! is so widely available, KUWTK fans in the United Kingdom may already have the channel, included in their Sky subscriptions. The only downside is UK fans have to wait until Sundays at 9 p.m. BST, start with this weekend on March 29.

And just like in Canada, UK folks without Sky subscriptions should go to Hayu. The service is £4.99 a month with the first month free — more than enough time to sample this go-around of the Kardashian clan.

How to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 18 in Australia

Tonight (March 27), in Australia, at 7:30 p.m. local time, the E! channel down under will air the first episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 18.

Cut the cord? Hayu, again, is the place to go. It's $6.99 AUD per month and starts — you guessed it — with a free month's access.

How to Katch up: where to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians online: season 1 to 17