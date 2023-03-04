How to watch History of the World, Part II: release date and time

We were never supposed to watch History of the World Part 2 online — but that's more because comedy legend Mel Brooks probably couldn't have predicted streaming TV back in 1981! Oh, and this sequel was never supposed to happen.

History of the World Part 2 release date and time History of the World Part 2 episode 1 and 2 premiere on Hulu (opens in new tab) on Monday (March 6th) at 12 a.m. ET.

Yes, History of the World Part I included a whole coda (post-show bit) about how there wouldn't be a follow-up, even though part 1 was in the title. Alas, Brooks is back — streaming services need content — and he's delivering his signature spin on humanity's history.

Segments will cover everything from the American Civil War to the "real" Kama Sutra and from Alexander Graham Bell's first calls to Freud's version of psychoanalysis.

This time, he's also joined by a huge new cast of comic geniuses, including Ike Barinholtz, Pamela Adlon, Zazie Beetz, Quinta Brunson, Danny DeVito, David Duchovny, Josh Gad, Richard Kind, Johnny Knoxville, Sam Richardson, Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman, David Wain, Reggie Watts, Tyler James Williams, Wanda Sykes and Nick Kroll.

Also, Brooks has enlisted Taika Waititi as Sigmund Freud, Jake Johnson as Marco Polo and Hannah Einbinder as Amelia Earhart.

How to watch History of the World, Part II online in the U.S.

In America, Hulu (opens in new tab) will host episodes 1-8 of History of the World, Part II, with the first two episodes available starting at 12 a.m. ET on Monday, March 6.

Then, two more episodes per day follow, per the below schedule

Hulu is only available in the U.S..

How to watch History of the World Part 2 in Canada, the UK and Australia?

While Hulu may not available everywhere, fans around the world will be able to watch History of the World Part 2 on Disney Plus' Star channel (opens in new tab).

History of the World Part 2 schedule