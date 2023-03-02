Pluto TV is adding a ton of free TV, including two huge channels

Pluto TV is doing what it has to in order to keep its title as one of the best free streaming services: this month it's adding a lot of TV (over 2,000 episodes worth) — and some major movies too. The marquee new Pluto TV channels, though, read like a fantasy grudge match you'd never expect.
First up is Pluto TV Rocky (opens in new tab) (channel 48), streaming right now, and offering the six Rocky movies. So, you'll be able to see Rocky (1976), Rocky II (1979), Rocky III (1982), Rocky IV (1985), Rocky V (1990) and Rocky Balboa (2006), all for free.
Sadly, the Creed movies aren't coming along for the ride, but both Creed and Creed II are available on HBO Max and Prime Video. The only issue? Pluto notes that this is a "limited run" channel, so don't expect it to stay forever.
The other big contender for your attention is the new Pluto TV Sailor Moon channel (opens in new tab) (channel 2356). Pluto will curate hundreds of hours of Sailor Moon content, including (according to its press release (opens in new tab)), "all 200 episodes of The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon, all episodes of The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Crystal, as well as The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon R: The Movie, The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon S: The Movie and The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Super S: The Movie."
Oh, and if those aren't retro enough for you? A whole channel dedicated to The Dick Van Dyke show is debuting later in March.
In terms of those thousands of episodes? Pluto is pulling in a wide range of shows, including The Challenge, Bar Rescue and Key & Peele. My favorite is likely Nathan for You, the predecessor to HBO Max's amazing The Rehearsal.
With those three channels and on-demand shows combined, we think plenty more people will have reason to tune into Pluto. The linear and on-demand ad-supported streaming service is a strong alternative to the best streaming services that are increasingly raising prices.
Every new free channel, show and movie coming to Pluto in March 2023
- Pluto TV Rocky featuring
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Rocky Balboa
- WOW - Women Of Wrestling featuring
All-new season one reboot episodes
My Road to WOW - The Secrets of The Superheroes docuseries
The Origin of WOW - Women Of Wrestling docuseries
- Sailor Moon channel featuring
All 200 episodes of The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon
All episodes of The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Crystal
The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon R: The Movie
The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon S: The Movie
The Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Super S: The Movie.
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 season 13 on the MST3K channel
- All seven seasons of Star Trek: Voyager on the Star Trek channel
- 2,000 on-demand episodes from shows including
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Challenge
The Hills
Key & Peele
Bar Rescue
Nathan for You
Judge Judy
Yes, you can watch Pluto TV anywhere
And don't worry, Pluto's available on practically all of the best streaming devices. Pluto TV has apps on Amazon Fire TV devices, Roku devices, Apple's tvOS, Xbox, PlayStation and Smart TVs. Chromecast devices also support Pluto TV.