How to Preorder the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

They're finally here. After months of rumors, leaks, and predictions, Apple CEO Tim Cook today unveiled the company's latest iPhone models during the company's annual September keynote.

As predicted, Apple announced three new iPhones: the iPhone 11 (from $699), the iPhone 11 Pro (from $999), and the iPhone 11 Pro Max (from $1,099). Preorders for the phones start on September 13 at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT with online and in-store availability slated for September 20.

Currently, only Apple and a handful of carriers have announced preorder details. So make sure to come back as we update our story with details from other carriers and retailers as we learn more about where you can buy the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone 11 Models and Pricing

Model 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB iPhone 11 $699 $749 $849 N/A iPhone 11 Pro $999 N/A $1,149 $1,349 iPhone 11 Pro Max $1,099 N/A $1,249 $1,449

Apple Store

The Apple Store is offering a pretty aggressive trade-in credit if you swap your old iPhone for a new one. Currently, you can get from $100 for an iPhone 6s to $600 for an iPhone XS Max. (I personally used Apple's trade-in program last year and got full credit for my iPhone 6s, which fetched me a $200 credit at the time. Your mileage may vary, but I didn't even have to hand in the box or charging cable).

iPhone 11: The iPhone 11 costs $699 direct from Apple or $29.12/mo. (over 24 months).

iPhone 11 Pro: Apple's mid-tier smartphone starts at $999 direct from the Apple Store. Alternatively, you can opt to pay $41.62/mo. (over 24 months).

iPhone 11 Pro Max: If you want Apple's top-of-the-line iPhone, expect to pay $1,099 or $45.79/mo. (over 24 months).

Visible

Verizon-owned Visible offers just one data plan: unlimited LTE data for $40/month. Even better, the carrier requires no money down when you buy a phone through its store.

Customers at Visible have two options. They can either buy their new iPhone via Apple and bring their phone over to Visible or they can purchase any of the new iPhone 11 models direct from Visible, which will start carrying the phones on Sept. 20.

As an incentive, Visible will give customers a $200 prepaid MasterCard if they buy direct from Visible. Alternatively, if you bring your iPhone to the network, Visible will give you a $100 prepaid MasterCard.

T-Mobile & Metro by T-Mobile

T-Mobile has confirmed that all three iPhone 11 models are coming to the Magenta network and to Metro by T-Mobile (the prepaid brand formerly known as MetroPCS). However, T-Mobile hasn't revealed any prices or promos just yet. Currently, they're advertising a BOGO sale on the iPhone XR, which we recommend you bypass until the carrier unveils its iPhone 11 specials.