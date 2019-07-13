How to Live Stream Dubois v Gorman: Watch the British Heavyweight Title Fight

It’s going to be a heavy hitter night at London’s famed O2 Arena. Two young, undefeated British heavyweights collide when explosive puncher Daniel Dubois (11-0) faces off against Ricky Hatton trained Nathan Gorman (16-0) for the vacant British Title.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Daniel Dubois and Nathan Gorman go head to head at a press conference on June 05, 2019 in London, England. (Image credit: Credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

In a social media survey of ten thousand boxing fans, the results favored Gorman. But current betting odds are on Dubois, so it’s really either boxer's match. No matter your preference, you can expect an exciting main event laden with solemn stare-downs, massive blows, and a boxer earning a brand-new belt.

You don’t want to miss a minute of the action inside the ropes. Here’s how to live stream the Dubois v Gorman British Heavyweight Title fight,

When is Dubois v Gorman?

The Dubois v Gorman fight coverage starts Saturday July 13 at 7:30 p.m. BST/2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT.

The ring walk, followed by the actual fight, is expected to take place around 10:00 p.m. BST/5:00 p.m. EDT/2:00 p.m. EDT.

Co-headliner fight Joe Joyce v Bryant Jennings will start around 9:00 p.m. BST/4:00 p.m. EDT/1:00 p.m. PDT, so tune in early.

Where can I live stream Dubois v Gorman in the UK?

Viewers in the U.K. can watch Dubois v Gorman fight in London on BT Sport 1 or BT Sport 4K UHD. If you want to live stream the match from a device, you can use the BT Sport app.

Where can I live stream Dubois v Gorman in the US?

Viewers in the U.S. can watch Dubois v Gorman live with the ESPN+ app.

Live Stream Dubois v Gorman Using a VPN

No matter where you’ll be when the first-round bell sounds, you'll be able to watch Dubois v Gorman on the service of your choice. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Networks), your devices can appear to be on international soil when you're actually in the U.S. – ideal for international fans on summer holiday. Our top pick is ExpressVPN, which offers superb speeds that will meet the needs of most users, but you’ve got other options as well.

ExpressVPN: Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN costs as little as $6.77 per month if you sign up for a one-year contract, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you just need ExpressVPN for the night the match is on, it’s $12.95.View Deal

NordVPN: Cheap and secure, NordVPN is just $2.99/month for a three-year contract, while a month of service costs $11.95. NordVPN uses 2048-bit encryption, and makes it easy to use streaming services.View Deal