Harry Potter fans will have to wait until 2022 for Hogwarts Legacy

For Harry Potter fans waiting to jump into the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy video game, we have some bad news. According to the game's official Twitter account, the title has been delayed to 2022.

The Twitter post states that, "we would like to thank fans from around the world on the tremendous reaction to the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy from our Portkey Games label. Creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us, so we are giving the game the time it needs."

First unveiled during the PS5 Showchase event last September, Hogwarts Legacy takes place in the 1800s and will feature a new story with a new cast of characters. The game is being developed by Avalanche Software, the team behind licensed games like Disney Infinity, Cars 2, and Toy Story 3.

Avalanche Software is also known for its original series, Tak and the Power of Juju, released on the sixth generation of consoles. By the looks of it, Hogwarts Legacy is the studio's most ambitious title to date.

There isn't much detail on gameplay yet, other than that it will be an RPG. So, expect some character class building, potion crafting, and following down an either good or evil story path.

While the added wait might be hard, it's good knowing that all the Harry Potter movies can be found at HBO Max.