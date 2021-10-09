Giants vs Cowboys live stream: How to watch NFL Week 5 game online

The Giants vs Cowboys live stream has a (1-3) New York team hoping Saquon Barkley is back to his old ways and a (3-1) Dallas team that is also hoping their running back has found his groove. This NFL live stream has the rare makings for a hard fought game that could be won on the ground.

Giants vs Cowboys live stream channel, start time The Giants vs Cowboys live stream is Sunday (Oct. 10).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Giants enjoyed a 27-21 come-from-behind overtime victory last week in New Orleans. Saquon Barkley clinched the win with a 6-yard touchdown run while also putting together his best game since returning from an ACL tear suffered last year. He ran for 52 yards on 13 carries and caught 5 passes for 74 yards and another touchdown.

Giants' quarterback Daniel Jones is also coming off his best game of the season. He threw for 402 yards against the Saints on 28-of-40 passing with two scores and an interception. His 108.5 passer rating was his highest since his rookie season of 2019. Jones helped open things up for the Giants offense when he connected with John Ross on a 52-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.

The Cowboys enter this game looking to cement themselves as the class of the NFC East, a division that was won by an 7-win Washington team a year ago. Dallas dominated the Eagles in week three with a 41-21 win and will look for a similar type of output against the Giants.

Dak Prescott has led a potent Dallas attack this year and is showing no ill effects from the broken ankle that ended his season in week 5 last year against this Giants team. Prescott has thrown 10 touchdowns to two interceptions this season for a passer rating of 116. Also, Dallas’ running game seems to be back on pace to be one of the best in the NFL. Ezekiel Elliott ran for 143 yards on 20 carries last week in their 36-28 win over the Panthers. That marked Elliott's first 140-plus rushing performance since he took the Eagles for 151 yards in November of 2018.

The Cowboys are 7-point home favorites against the Giants. The over/under is 52.

How to watch Giants vs Cowboys live stream from anywhere

Giants vs Cowboys live streams in the US

In the US, Giants vs Cowboys is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday Oct. 10th.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. It's got a 7-day free trial.

Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Giants vs Cowboys live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Giants vs Cowboys.

Giants vs Cowboys live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Giants vs Cowboys on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Giants vs Cowboys live stream starts at 9:25 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Giants vs Cowboys live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Giants vs Cowboys live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.