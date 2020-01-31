Get Sony's best noise-cancelling wireless headphones for just $219

The right pair of noise-cancelling headphones can add serenity to your listening experience. If you're in the market for a new pair of 'phones, our favorite Sony noise cancelling headphones are on sale right now at an unbeatable price.

Currently, you can score the factory renewed Sony WH-1000XM3s for $219.99 from Amazon. That's $130 cheaper than buying them new. They've been reconditioned and tested to look and work like new. The only difference is that they come in a generic box instead of Sony's packaging. It's one the best headphones deals you can get right now.

Sony WH-1000XM3s Headphones (Renewed): was $349 now $219 @Amazon

Act fast! You can score the Editor's Choice Sony WH-1000XM3s for $219.99 at Amazon. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen for these headphones. They offer signature Sony sound, industry leading noise-cancellation, and 30 hours of battery life. View Deal

Sony's WH-1000XM3s wireless headphones are the audio industry's best headphones. They have 40mm drivers, a cozy design, and deliver up to 30 hours of listening per charge.

In our Sony WH-1000XM3 review, we loved their class-leading sound, stellar noise cancellation, and excellent battery life. The headphones earned a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and got our Editor's Choice award for their excellent noise-cancelling tech.

In read world testing, the headphones' noise-cancelling tech managed to silence much of the noise found in a bustling street in midtown New York City. From police sirens to street construction, our music came in loud and clear with Sony's headphones. Thanks to their dynamic soundstage, highlighted by Sony's signature bass profile, these headphones have a leg up on the Bose QC35 IIs.

The WH-1000MX3's are perfect for your everyday commute and an excellent deal at this price. They're also backed by a 90-day warranty.