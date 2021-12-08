GameStop PS5 restock extremely likely this week — here's what we know

GameStop is expected to hold a PS5 restock later this week with tomorrow (Thursday, December 9) looking the most likely date. This will be the retailer's first console drop since an in-store event on Cyber Monday (November 29).

This drop has been essentially confirmed by the retailer on social media via a not-so-cryptic post. For now, this restock isn't technically guaranteed, but we'd say it's practically as good as it gets. We don't have any concrete information about timing, but we'd expect the drop to start around 11 a.m. ET. During this restock PS5 consoles will only be available in bundles, and the drop will definitely be exclusively for PowerUp Reward Pro members.

GameStop PS5 restock tends to come in bundles. The bundles offer everything from an extra controller to a $20 GameStop gift card. The retailer is highly likely to restock the console this week.

GameStop PS5 Digital restocks also come in bundles. Oftentimes, they include everything from an extra controller to a $20 GameStop gift card. They're out of stock now but are extremely likely to drop stock of the console this week.

Earlier today GameStop tweeted a reminder that PowerUp Reward Pro members get additional benefits, including early access to next-gen console drops. The retailer has made multiple similar posts in the past, and they've always been followed up by a restock the following day. The pattern is well established at this point.

Backstage passes are pretty cool. You know what else is cool? *Early Access* passes. Kind of like the ones PowerUp Rewards Pros get to online console and graphics cards drops. Sign-up for Pro or upgrade now: https://t.co/ky8KNwQtnh pic.twitter.com/4cHihSkZVgDecember 8, 2021 See more

This Twitter post also confirms that this latest GameStop PS5 restock will once again be exclusively for Pro Reward Card members. It was announced over the summer that GameStop would be giving Pro members early access to restocks. The retailer has offered premium reward cardholders priority access ever since and we don't expect that system to change any time soon.

GameStop also puts its allocation of the PS5 into bundles. These packages include items like an extra controller, physical games, and often some form of digital credit or a PlayStation Plus membership. If you're looking for a standalone console, then this GameStop PS5 restock isn't the one for you.

The chances to score a PS5 console ahead of the holidays are likely to dwindle in the near future as the festive season is almost upon us. Make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub so you don't miss the last few drops of 2021. This comprehensive guide contains stock information and updates for every major retailer.

How to become a PowerUp Rewards Pro Member

In early June, GameStop announced that it's changing the way it handles console restocks. It will give first dibs to its PowerUp Rewards Pro members. Although there's a free tier, only Pro members will get early access to the restocks. Membership starts at $14.99 per year and includes perks like a Game Informer subscription, $5 reward coupons per month (total of $60/year), 10% extra trade credit on games/accessories, and a $5 welcome certificate. If you sign up today, you'll have access to the restock.

PowerUp Rewards Pro membership: from $15 @ GameStop

GameStop's PowerUp Rewards Pro membership already came with a host of benefits, but the retailer has added one more — early access to next-gen console restocks. If you're still after a PS5 or Xbox Series X, this could be $15 very well spent.

GameStop restock — tips and tricks

It may be obvious, but you'll want to have a GameStop account and be logged into your account when the restock begins. If you click the "add to cart" button and nothing happens, try refreshing the page.

Alternatively, you could clear your browser cookies and try to open the page via an incognito web browser. You might be asked to solve a captcha before adding the console to your cart. We don't yet know if this restock will be opened up to the general public after the early access window.

What to do if you miss out

As with the previous GameStop PS5 restock events, these units will sell out fast. So if you missed out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our restock coverage for up-to-the-minute news on the latest restocks. In the meantime, you can browse other retailer pages to see if they may have quietly added any new inventory.

