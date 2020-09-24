PS5 pre-orders may hit GameStop tomorrow — but there's a catch

The first wave of PS5 pre-orders didn’t go so well, but you potential buyers may get another chance soon. GameStop may be preparing to sell a second wave of PS5s as early as tomorrow (Sept. 25), but there are three important caveats: You’ll have to pre-order in person, you (probably) won’t get the console on launch day, and not every store will have stock available. Consider yourself warned.

Information comes from Wario64: a popular Twitter personality who’s often the first to jump on major game sales, pre-orders, and other information related to buying games. We should caution readers, however, that his source in this case is a single employee at single GameStop store, so perhaps “wander past a GameStop during your lunch break” would be a more sensible strategy than “camp out in front of your local store all night.”

GameStop will be doing in-store only preorders for PlayStation 5 (Disc) this Friday. These PS5s will not be for launch day but likely within one or two weeks after launchGameStop hasn't officially announced this but that's what I heard from an employeeSeptember 23, 2020

“GameStop will be doing in-store only preorders for PlayStation 5 (Disc) this Friday,” he wrote. (At the time of writing, that’s tomorrow: September 25.) “These PS5s will not be for launch day but likely within one or two weeks after launch.” Furthermore, not every GameStop will have pre-order stock available.

There’s nothing particularly outlandish about this information. Sony promised that it would continue replenishing PS5 pre-order stock between now and November, and GameStop is one of the major console retailers in the United States. In-store pre-orders also make sense. If stock is limited, putting it up online wouldn’t meet much of the demand, and would result in a lot of disappointed customers, if not another website crash.

On the other hand, this doesn’t sound like a wellspring of new PS5 pre-orders, even if the information is accurate. Physical GameStop locations weren’t able to guarantee many units during the first pre-order wave, sometimes selling 10 or fewer per store. This sounds like a similarly limited opportunity, especially since not every store is guaranteed to get additional stock. The only way to know for sure seems to be to visit your local shop sometime tomorrow. You could try calling, too, but “in-store” makes it sound as though the retailer won’t take pre-orders over the phone.

Still, if you live near a GameStop and are absolutely desperate to pre-order a PS5, it couldn’t hurt to check. Just be aware that if you want a PS5 Digital Edition, you’ll probably have to wait, as this round seems to be for the disc-enabled version only. (There are a number of reasons why GameStop would prioritize disc-based PS5s, especially since the retailer makes much more money off of physical sales than digital.)

Otherwise, your best bet for pre-ordering a PS5 is to keep checking back at the major retailers that have it on offer. Tom’s Guide has a dedicated PS5 pre-order page, and you can sign up for the latest updates on PS5 pre-orders below. Alternatively, just wait until the console comes out and becomes widely available. You can get most of the launch titles on other systems, anyway.