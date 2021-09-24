GameStop in-store PS5 restock coming next week — date and which locations will have stock

The next GameStop PS5 restock already has a confirmed date, but this one will be a little different than usual. Throughout 2021 the gaming-specialty retailer has been offering a variety of PS5 bundles for purchase exclusively online, but this next restock will be taking place in-store.

GameStop has confirmed via its own website that an in-store PS5 restock will be held on Thursday, September 30. On this date select stores will have PS5 bundles available for purchase. Presumably, this drop will be open to the general public, and unlike GameStop’s online drops won’t have an early access period for PowerUp Reward Pro members.

If you’re wondering which stores will have stock, GameStop has a helpful store locator tool to tell you. Unfortunately, it seems like this will be a smaller PS5 restock with only stores in Atlanta, Dallas-Ft. Worth and New York having stock. Though this could just be a precursor to a larger in-store restock which involves stores nationwide.

We don’t have any exact timing for when GameStop employees will start handing out consoles to those waiting in line, but it’ll likely be early in the morning. So you might want to load up on coffee and get down to your local GameStop pretty early next Thursday if you live close to a participating store.

It’s important to note that this PS5 restock won’t include standalone consoles for purchase. GameStop has been bundling its supply of next-gen console stock with additional items since launch, and even this in-store restock will only have pre-built PS5 packages for sale.

GameStop isn’t the first retailer to be experimenting with an in-store restock event. Best Buy held its first-ever in-store drop earlier this week. It appeared to run reasonably smoothly. Although, there was of course more people in the line than consoles to sell, which did lead to a few unpleasant scenes as people jostled for stock.

If you don’t live in one of the areas involved in this in-store PS5 restock, or just don’t fancy taking a trip to a physical store quite yet, make sure to check out our PS5 restock hub. This comprehensive guide is updated daily with the latest restock information to ensure you never miss a drop.

