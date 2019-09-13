Galaxy S11 Could Steal This Killer iPhone 11 Camera Feature

Apple's iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro come with a new Deep Fusion feature that uses artificial intelligence to deliver crisper photos. And now Samsung is planning on using a similar feature for a future handset.

In a tweet on Thursday (Sept. 12), serial leaker Ice Universe said that Samsung is working on its own Deep Fusion feature for the Galaxy S11 the company plans to release next year. Ice Universe didn't provide any other details on the feature, but suggested that it would have "similar" functionality to the iPhone 11 Pro's Deep Fusion.

Apple unveiled the Deep Fusion feature during its iPhone 11 unveiling on Tuesday (Sept. 10). The feature snaps nine photos in rapid succession and a final tenth photo when a person presses the shutter button. On the fly, Deep Fusion then analyzes each pixel in the photo and finds the best-looking pixel out of the ten versions it has to choose from. It then creates a single picture with only the best pixels.

The idea of pixel optimization isn't new and has been used in other devices, like the Google Pixel 3 and Nokia 9 PureView. However, Apple's secret sauce is in the sheer processing power available through its A13 Bionic, and the ability to process images so quickly.

It's unclear why Samsung didn't offer the feature in the Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 it released this year. The company has been focusing on improving its phones' camera functionality in recent years with similarly smart features like Shot Suggestion. However, it's stopped short of delivering a Deep Fusion alternative.

Of course, like other rumors, it's impossible to say for sure whether Ice Universe is spot on or is missing the mark on this one. That said, Ice Universe has been one of the more reliable Samsung rumormongers and tends to be right more often than not.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S11 in early 2020.