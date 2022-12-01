Fury vs Chisora 3 live stream: How to watch online, card, odds and everything else

We're not saying anyone tuning in to watch the Fury vs Chisora live stream online will see a match with an easily predicted outcome. That said, most trilogy fights exist to see who goes up 2-1.

Fury vs Chisora 3 time and date Date: Fury vs Chisora 3 is Saturday (Dec. 3)

Event time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. GMT (6 a.m. AEDT on Sunday morning)

Fury vs Chisora time: Ring-walks are estimated for 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. GMT / 4 p.m. AEDT — but they could always go on earlier.

Watch in the US — ESPN Plus

Watch in the UK — BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab)

And we're here because the Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua fight is not here. Not that it was expected to happen. But, when plans fell through, nobody else 'fit' a fight with Fury as well as Derek Chisora. He may not have a winning record against Fury, but the man is entertaining.

Also, both men hail from England (Fury from Manchester, Chisora from London), and the match is emanating from London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, so it's great to have two locals on the top of the card.

Especially when one (Fury) is putting his WBC heavyweight championship on the line. Oh, and the location makes this night of fights better for those in America: it's on quite early in the day, so your evening is free for whatever you want to do.

Here's everything you need to know about Fury vs Chisora live streams, including the main card and odds.

How to watch Fury vs Chisora 3 live streams from anywhere on Earth

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Fury vs Chisora 3 live streams, you can still see the fight. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream boxing from anywhere in the world:

Fury vs Chisora 3 live streams in the U.S.

This one is simple: ESPN Plus is offering Fury vs Chisora 3 live streams — and unlike its UFC fights, there is no up-charge for the card. You get it with the normal $9.99 per month payment.

ESPN Plus is available everywhere, including Android, iPhone, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox, Android TV and web browsers.

Fury vs Chisora 3 live streams in the UK

BT Sport (opens in new tab) has the Fury vs Chisora 3 live stream on lock in the U.K., giving them another feather in their cap. It's also much cheaper in the U.K., at £26.95 (roughly $33 USD).

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still watch Fury vs Chisora 3 live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Fury vs Chisora live streams in Canada

Canadian PPV providers don't get to 'sell' Fury vs Chisora 3 live streams. It's available on TSN.

Fury vs Chisora live streams in Australia

Aussies can catch Fury vs Chisora 3 via Kayo Sport (opens in new tab) where it's a AU $39.95 PPV. The main event ring walks are expected to be at around 4 p.m. AEDT on Sunday (Dec. 4).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Kayo Sport account, as if you were back home.

Kayo is available on the desktop web browser, iPhone, Androids, Android TV, Apple tvOS, Chromecast, PS4/PS5 and some Smart TVs.

Fury vs Chisora 3 full card

Tyson Fury (c) vs. Derek Chisora for Fury's WBC heavyweight title

Daniel Dubois (c) vs. Kevin Lerena for WBA (regular) heavyweight title

Yvan Mendy vs. Denys Berinchyk (lightweights)

Karol Itauma vs. Wladimir Belujsky (light heavyweights)

Isaac Lowe vs. Sandeep Singh Bhatti (featherweights)

Royston Barney Smith vs Cruz Perez (super featherweights)

Fury vs Chisora 3 odds

Tyson Fury is about as strong a favorite as favorites go. DraftKings has him at -2500 — so you'd need to wager $2,500 to win $100 back. That's a huge risk. Chisora, on the other hand, is a +1200 underdog, so you'd win $1,200 if you wagered $100.

Derek 'War' Chisora at a glance

London's own Derek Chisora is looking to get one win in a trilogy he's been on the losing side of. Basically, remember how the Empire was up at the end of Empire Strikes Back? He wants at least that one memory of Fury (in Luke's shoes) howling at his hand.

A frequently Top 10-ranked heavyweight boxer, Chisora comes off of a split-decision win over Kubrat Pulev, where he won the WBA International Heavyweight title.

His history prior to that, is far more checkered, splitting 6 matches with a 3-3 record. Those loses came via decision, and 2 of his 3 wins were via KO or TKO.

Tyson Fury, 'The Gypsy King' at a glance

The favorite for the match, Tyson Fury's aware that Chisora isn't a cakewalk, and that one big mistake could send this trilogy to a 2-1-0 record. Fury's massive height (6 feet, 9 inches), combined with his fast feet and hands, though, give him a substantial advantage.

Fury's 32-0-1 record, with 23 KOs, and his 7-inch height advantage, are numbers clearly in his favor.

And since Fury is the undefeated one of the pair, and he won both of their previous outings — unanimous decision in 2011 and by corner retirement in 2014 — the odds are clearly in his favor.