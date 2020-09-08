France vs Croatia live stream: How to watch Nations League soccer online

France vs Croatia start time and channels ESPN Plus in the U.S. and TKTK TKTKT

Today's France vs Croatia live stream sees another pair of big Nations League contenders hit the field in this still-young season. The momentum for this fixture is currently swinging in France's direction, after the Croatia team did not fare well against Portugal in a 4-1 loss on Saturday.

Nations League play (as usual) brings Europe's leading soccer teams to the field to play against one another. It's a way to interject some excitement into international friendlies. France is up 1-0, after defeating Sweden on Saturday, in a 1-0 game.

And that was the French National team not playing up to their standards, giving folks a lot of reason to consider Croatia won't have a chance. If France wins, they've got strong chance of winning this section of play, and brings them with strong momentum for October's fixture against Portugal.

Here's everything you need to catch a France vs Croatia live stream today:

France vs Croatia live streams in the US

You can watch France vs. Croatia on ESPN Plus or TUDN's channels in the U.S., which means you're either going to need a high-end cable package or a streaming subscription.

If you are looking for a new streaming service for all your sports needs, Fubo has TUDN, and our full recommendation as one of the best streaming services around.

Many will watch France vs Croatia on ESPN+ . If you bundle ESPN Plus with Hulu and Disney Plus, though, you'll basically get ESPN+ for free, as that deal cuts the total price by $5.98 (and ESPN+ costs $5.99). View Deal

Your other option is to watch it on TUDN.com, a channel included in the fuboTV standard package.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes TUDN for this fixture, as well as other top networks including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. View Deal

France vs Croatia live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports carries the France vs. Croatia fixture in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7:45 p.m. BST local time. It will be on Sky Sports Red Button and SKY GO Extra. If you don't subscribe to Sky Sports, a day pass through Now TV costs £9.99.

France vs Croatia live streams in Canada

Sadly, Canada doesn't seem to have ESPN+, so Canadians will need to turn to UEFA's website for France vs. Croatia. The European governing body says the match will be available at UEFA.TV for Canadian fans.

France vs Croatia live streams in other regions

Here's a sampling of where you watch France vs Croatia in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Brazil: Space Brazil, Esporte Interativo Plus

Space Brazil, Esporte Interativo Plus Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia, Nova TV

Sportklub 1 Croatia, Nova TV France: TF1, TF1 Live, Molotov

TF1, TF1 Live, Molotov Germany: DAZN

DAZN India: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV Indonesia: Mola TV App, Mola TV, mola.tv

Mola TV App, Mola TV, mola.tv Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Red Button

SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Red Button Israel: 5Sport

5Sport Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere Portugal: Sport TV LIVE, Match Player, Sport TV2

Sport TV LIVE, Match Player, Sport TV2 Puerto Rico: ESPNPlay Caribbean

For more regions, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.