Forget scrolling Amazon — our Prime Day AI deals bot finds the best sales for you

By Jeff Parsons
published

The Tom's Guide AI deal tracker will help you win Prime Day 2023

human hand and robot AI hand meeting with Prime Day deals tag in the middle
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Amazon's Prime Day deals event is into its second day and the discounts are coming quicker than ever. Keeping track of it all and finding the deals that are right for you is tough. We're covering it ourselves on our October Prime Day live blog right here, but if you want a quicker way to cut through the noise, here it is.

Thanks to the helping hand of AI, we've been able to put together a bot to help scan through Tom's Guide and serve up the best deals we've discovered instantly. But wait, it gets better. This particular tool doesn't just stop at Tom's Guide but also works its way round all our sister sites (CyclingNews, Digital Camera World, TechRadar to name a few...) to produce relevant deals that we may not have covered ourselves.

It means that you get to spend less time scrolling Amazon or trying in vain to get the right search term for exactly what you want. Just ask the bot and it'll do the hard work for you. Whether you want a new pair of the best running shoes or you're looking to upgrade to some of the best headphones, this will help you without any distraction pulling you away from your deal-hunting mission.

You can use if for yourself below. Remember that we're constantly hunting for and covering new Prime Day deals in both the U.S. and the U.K. so I'd recommend checking back often if you can't find what you're looking for right away.  

