Forget Cyber Monday: This Nintendo Switch Walmart bundle is even better

Missed out on the wave of Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals? Fear not -- Walmart has an even better one available now. The retailer is currently offering a special $299 Mario Red Nintendo Switch bundle, which gets you a rare set of Joy-Cons and some great extra goodies.

Going live at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET, this Walmart-exclusive package includes the 2019 Nintendo Switch with improved battery, a pair of Mario Red Joy-Cons, a Mario carrying case and $20 in Nintendo eShop credit. That's about $40 worth of free stuff with your Switch.

Nintendo Switch Mario Red bundle: $299 at Walmart

The Mario Red Joy-Cons featured in this bundle first debuted in the 2017 Super Mario Odyssey bundle, and have been hard to come by ever since. So if you're a hardcore Mario fan or just love this particular shade of red, you should snatch up this bundle while you can. And with so many great cheap indie games available on the eShop such as Cuphead and Katana Zero, that $20 in credit will go a long way.

It's also worth noting that this bundle gets you the latest Nintendo Switch model, which is rated for up to 9 hours of juice and nearly doubled the original Switch's runtime in our battery test.

