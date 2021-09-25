Falcons vs Giants live stream: How to watch NFL week 3 game online

The Falcons vs Giants live stream pits two teams against each other who are looking for their first win of the season. Daniel Jones will lead his Giants against Matt Ryan and the Falcons in this NFL live stream .

Falcons vs Giants channel, start time The Falcons vs Giants live stream takes place Sunday, Sept. 26.

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

The Falcons (0-2) were blown out by the Eagles in week one, 32-6. Then they went up against the bully that came back to beat them in Super Bowl 51, in Tom Brady, and lost 48-25. To pour salt in that open wound, the Falcons actually fought back from a 28-10 deficit to make it a 3-point game at the close of the third quarter. Then Matt Ryan threw two pick-sixes that helped seal the Falcons fate. Atlanta will try to turn things around Sunday at the meadowlands.

The Giants (0-2) are coming off a devastating loss. They led Washington 29-27 with time winding down in regulation, when Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins missed a 48 yard field goal as time expired. The Giants were ready to celebrate their first win, but there was a flag on the play. Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was offsides. Washington re-kicked, this time from five yards closer and this time, Hopkins made it. The Giants took the 30-29 loss.

Despite the loss, the game was a step in the right direction for the Giants’ offense. Daniel Jones didn’t turn the ball over, which has been a problem for him. In fact Jones threw for 249 yards on 22-of-32 passing while also running for 95 yards on nine carries. Jones even threw for a touchdown and ran for another.

The Giants are 3-point favorites against the Falcons. The over/under is 47.5.

How to watch Falcons vs Giants live stream from anywhere

Falcons vs Giants live streams in the US

In the US, Falcons vs Giants is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 26).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and has RedZone in the Sports Extra add-on). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Falcons vs Giants live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Falcons vs Giants .

Falcons vs Giants live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Falcons vs Giants on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Falcons vs Giants live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Falcons vs Giants live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Falcons vs Giants live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.