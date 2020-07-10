Epic mattress sale takes up to 50% off at Casper

July is one of the best months for mattress sales with epic discounts that take up to $200 off mattress purchases. But even if you don't need a new mattress, this month is still offering some epic deals on bedding, pillows, and even beds for your 4-legged friends.

Through July 13, Casper is taking 10% off all mattresses sitewide. It's one of the biggest sales we've seen from Casper, which makes our favorite overall best mattress. After discount, mattresses start as cheap as $536.

Casper: 10% off mattresses

If you're in need of a new mattress, the sale is great because you'll save up to $299 on select Purple mattresses. However, if you don't need a new mattress — you'll also save up to 50% off bedding supplies like Supima sheets, nightstands, weighted blankets, and even dog beds.

Combined, it's one of the best Casper mattress sales we've seen all year. Not sure which mattress in a box to settle on? Make sure to check out our mattress buying tips guide for more tips.