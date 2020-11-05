Epic Amazon Black Friday deal knocks Fire tablets to lowest price ever

We knew that Black Friday deals would undercut last month's Prime Day discounts, but we didn't expect them to arrive this early in the game.

For a limited time, Amazon has its entire line of Fire tablets on sale with prices starting from $54. The sale excludes the Fire 7 Tablet — which is why the starting price might seem higher — but it includes Amazon's entire 2020 lineup. Even better, the 2020 tablets are now cheaper than they were during Prime Day.

Fire tablet sale — 2020 models

Fire HD 8 (2020): was $89 now $54 @ Amazon

The 2020 Fire HD 8 brings better battery life (almost 14 hours) and USB-C charging to Amazon's family of tablets. For casual TV watching and music listening, the Fire HD 8 is a solid choice, even more so if you're a Prime subscriber. It's now $5 cheaper than it was on Prime Day.

Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $74 @ Amazon

The new Fire HD 8 Plus packs all the same features of the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging. It's now $5 cheaper than it was on Prime Day.

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: was $139 now $79 @ Amazon

The 2020 Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet is 30% faster than its predecessor. It's now $10 cheaper than it was on Prime Day, which makes this an excellent buy if you're looking for a kid-friendly tablet. It includes a standard bumper case (in blue, pink, or purple), a two-year "worry-free guarantee" (essentially a no-questions asked warranty), and a year of FreeTime Unlimited.

Fire tablet sale — 2019 models

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

Heads up! The Fire HD 10 is now at its lowest price ever. Thanks to its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At $70 off, it's an even better value than it was before.

Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. More importantly, it also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case.

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

The largest kids tablet in Amazon's arsenal, the Fire HD 10 packs everything we love about the traditional Fire HD 10 and adds in a 2-year worry free warranty and child-proof case. It's an excellent tablet for kids or tweens who need more power than Amazon's other tablets. Plus, it's $20 cheaper than it was on Prime Day!

Which Amazon tablet is right for you?

Need help choosing the best tablet? All three Fire tablets hold a spot in our list of best tablets. In our Amazon Fire HD 8 review, we found that Amazon's newest tablet is the best for pretty much every type of user. Meanwhile, the Fire HD 8 Plus gives you snappier performance if you plan on using your tablet for more than just the occasional video stream.