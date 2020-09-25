Apple Watch Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE already on sale in early Prime Day deal

Amazon is giving us a taste of what's to come when Amazon Prime Day officially starts. The retailer is offering a killer deal on Apple's new smartwatches.

For a limited time, Amazon has the new Apple Watch SE on sale for $269. That's $10 off and one of the best early Prime Day Apple Watch deals you'll find. Amazon also has the new Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $384. That's $15 off and also one of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen.

Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $269 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's new mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5, but packs a screen that's 30% brighter than the Apple Watch 3. It also supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. It's on sale for the first time ever. (B&H Photo offers the same price). View Deal

Apple Watch 6: was $399 now $384 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch 6 features a brighter display, new S6 CPU, and built-in blood oxygen sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app. It's the best Apple Watch you can get and it's currently $15 off. (B&H Photo offers the same price). View Deal

The Apple Watch SE features a 30% brighter display (than the Apple Watch 3), international emergency calling, fall detection, noise monitoring, and an optional LTE model.

In our Apple Watch SE review, we found Apple's new smartwatch to be a well-rounded device. It has a plethora of customizable watchfaces, NFC for mobile payments, and supports Apple's new Family Setup, which lets you set up and manage an Apple Watch for your child.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for the best smartwatch experience possible, you'll want to get the Apple Watch 6. It packs an always-on display, blood oxygen (SpO2) reader, and sports Apple's new S6 CPU. In our Apple Watch 6 review, we liked its clean software, slim design, and seamless ecosystem integration.

Make sure to follow our guide to the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals as the holiday season begins.