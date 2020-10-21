Early Black Friday TV deal — LG’s massive 75-inch 4K TV is $200 off right now

Amazon Prime Day may have been and gone, but the run up to Black Friday deals has begun — and that means there are some great cheap TV deals to be had already.

Right now you can snag the LG 75UN7370PUE on sale for $696 on Amazon. You get a 75-inch 4K TV with smart features and LG’s seal of quality for a big savings of $300.

LG 75UN7370PUE: was $1,199 now $989.32 @ Amazon

If you're after a big 4K TV with a suite of smart features then check out this TV deal. You can save a hefty $210 on this 75-inch LG set that boasts an IPS display, quad-core processor and built-in Alexa support. View Deal

LG TV’s have long had a reputation for delivering very impressive image quality in slim TVs. And the LG 75UN7370PUE keeps up with that reputation, sporting features such as Active HDR to provide scene-by-scene adjustment for a variety of high dynamic range formats.

WIth an LED panel, this 70-inch TV might not be able to deliver the inky dark blacks of an LG OLED TV, but it comes with a host of other features.

Not only does it use LG’s neat webOS smart TV interface, powered by a quad-core processor, but it’s also compatible with Alexa and Apple HomeKit devices. That means it can be the center of your smart home setup.

And if you own Apple devices, you'll be glad to know that you can use AirPlay 2 to stream content from your iPhone or iPad to this LG 4K TV easily Another perk is LG's Magic Remote, which includes motion and voice control.

Be sure to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals so far to get the biggest discounts on TVs, laptops, headphones and more.