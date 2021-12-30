Eagles vs Washington live stream: How to watch NFL week 17 online

The Eagles vs Washington live stream has Philly looking to do all they can to solidify their playoff seed in the NFC as the Football Team is trying to keep their slim playoff chances alive in this NFL live stream.

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Eagles (8-7) have somehow managed to climb back into the playoff standings after a 2-5 start to the season. Philly enters week 17 in the NFC’s seventh and final playoff spot. To hold onto their postseason standing Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense will look for a way to jump start their offense early, something they have struggled with recently.

Last week against the Giants, the Eagles went into halftime tied 3-3, before rattling off 31 second half points. The week prior against a depleted Washington team, they went scoreless in the first quarter before a Jake Elliott field goal and a Jalen Hurts touchdown run evened the score at 10 by halftime.

The Washington Football Team (6-9) is coming off three straight losses including last Sunday night’s embarrassing 56-14 loss to the Cowboys. One more loss, would mean Washington is eliminated from the playoffs.

The Football Team did have their starting quarterback return last week in Taylor Heinicke. The 28-year-old threw for just 121 yards on 7-of-22 passing with a touchdown and two interceptions. Heinicke posted a 28.8 passer rating, the lowest of his career.

The Eagles and Washington Football Team will play each other for the second time in 12 days as their week 15 matchup was pushed to a Tuesday night due to over 20 members of Washington’s organization being placed in COVID protocol. The Eagles ended up beating the then Garrett Gilbert led WFT, 27-17.

Eagles are 4-point favorites against Washington. The over under is 46.

How to watch Eagles vs Washington live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the game, you can still see it. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Eagles vs Washington live streams in the US

In the US, Eagles vs Washington is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Sunday (Jan. 2).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Sling TV If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV. For more details check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide.

Eagles vs Washington live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Eagles vs Washington.

Eagles vs Washington live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Eagles vs Washington on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Eagles vs Washington live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Eagles vs Washington live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Eagles vs Washington live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.