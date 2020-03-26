Dell's cheap laptop deals bundle everything you need to work from home

Whether you're working from a tiny corner in your bedroom or a dedicated room in your house, Dell is making it easier than ever to build out your home office.

The PC manufacturer is offering a variety of cheap work from home deals starting at $799.99. The bundles all vary, but they each include a PC or laptop bundled with either a mouse, printer, monitor, keyboard, or more. Even better, you can use coupon "50OFF699" to save an extra $50 on orders of $699 or more. These are some of the best laptop deals we're seeing right now. Bundles include:

New Inspiron 14 7000 Bundle: was $986 now $749 @ Dell

This bundle includes the new Inspiron 14 7000 along with a Dell wireless mouse and a month of premium support. The laptop features a 14-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $749.99. View Deal

New Inspiron 17 3000 Bundle: was $966 now $849 @ Dell

The perfect bundle if you're building your home office from scratch, this bundle include an Inspiron 17 3000 with an Epson AIO printer, Dell wireless mouse, and a month of premium support. The laptop packs a 17.3-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 2TB HDD. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $849.99.View Deal

XPS 13 Bundle: was $1,477 now $1,034 @ Dell

Our favorite offer of the bunch, this bundle includes the Editor's Choice XPS 13, a 27-inch Dell LCD (SE2719HR), Dell wireless keyboard and mouse, Dell USB-C Mobile Adapter, and a month of premium support. The laptop features a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $1,034.99.View Deal

Alienware m15 R1 Gaming Bundle: was $2,669 now $2,309 @ Dell

All work and no play makes for a boring day. This bundle is for all the gamers out there. It includes an Alienware m15 R1 and a 25-inch Alienware Gaming Monitor (AW2518H). The The laptop features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD w/ 1TB Hybrid Drive, and an RTX 2060 GPU. Use coupon "LCS10OFF" to take 10% off and drop its price to $2,172.54. View Deal