Cardinals vs Browns live stream: How to watch NFL Week 6 game online

The Cardinals vs Browns live stream has a Cleveland team coming home after a shootout loss in Los Angeles to take on an Arizona squad trying to stay perfect. Murray battles Mayfield in this NFL live stream.

Cardinals vs Browns live stream channel, start time The Cardinals vs Browns live stream is Sunday (Oct. 17).

• Time — 4:05 p.m. ET / 1:05 p.m. PT / 9:05 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Cardinals (5-0) are enjoying a perfect start to their 2021 season and at the center of it all is Kyler Murray. The 24-year-old quarterback is putting together the kind of season the Cardinals dreamed about when they selected him number one overall in the 2019 NFL draft. Murray’s 75.2 completion percentage is tops in the NFL and he ranks fourth in the league in passer rating (113). Plus, only the recently injured Russell Wilson has a better yards-per-attempt average than Murray’s 9.2.

A big part of Murray’s efficiency comes as a product of versatility in his skill set as well as weapons. Defenses never knowing what’s coming next. Four members of the Cardinals’ offense have at least 20 catches and three wide receivers have over 250 yards. Then on the ground, running backs Chase Edmonds and James Conner have each run for over 200 yards. It’s a very balanced attack.

The Browns (3-2) are coming off a tough loss that featured a fourth quarter with busted coverages, missed tackles and long runs. Unfortunately for Cleveland it also resulted in a 26-point fourth quarter points allowed in a 47-42 loss to the Chargers. If Baker Mayfield and the Browns can take anything away from the loss, it’s that their offense was on point with Mayfield throwing for 305 yards and two scores for a passer rating of 105. On the ground, Nick Chubb ran for a 161 yards and a score while tight end David Njoku had a career day catching seven passes for 149 yards and a touchdown.

If Cleveland is going to ruin Arizona’s perfect season, Miles Garrett and the Browns’ defensive line are going to have to find a way to contain Kyler Murray. Garrett leads the NFL with seven sacks heading into week six and is on pace for a 22 sack-season. The NFL record is 22.5 sacks set by the Giants’ Michael Strahan.

The Browns are 3-point favorites against the Cardinals. The over/under is 49.5.

How to watch Cardinals vs Browns live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Cardinals vs Browns live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Cardinals vs Browns live streams in the US

In the US, Cardinals vs Browns is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 4:05 p.m. ET / 1:05 p.m. PT Sunday (Oct. 17).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Cardinals vs Browns live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Cardinals vs Browns.

Cardinals vs Browns live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Cardinals vs Browns on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Cardinals vs Browns live stream starts at 9:05 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Cardinals vs Browns live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Cardinals vs Browns live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.