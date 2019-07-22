Black Widow Movie: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Timeline and More

Warning: This story contains Avengers: Endgame spoilers.

Ever since the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced Scarlett Johannson’s Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2 (2010) fans demanded a solo film for the red-haired spy. Finally, during Marvel Studios’ panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, the company announced a Black Widow title movie as the first project of MCU Phase 4 .

Apart from the presumption it'll star Black Widow, you may wonder what kind of intel we have on the Natasha's first spin-off (especially after what happened in Avengers: Endgame ). We’ve gathered everything there is to know about the Black Widow movie and organized it below for your convenience. From the release date to the timeline, here's everything we know so far about Black Widow's solo debut.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ BLACK WIDOW with Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz. Directed by Cate Shortland. In theaters May 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/oyUvYdzF3PJuly 21, 2019

At San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Marvel announced Black Widow is still filming and will be released in theaters on May 1, 2020.

Is there a Black Widow movie trailer yet?

Unfortunately, no. We’ll probably have to wait until filming wraps up before seeing a full trailer. At Comic-Con Scarlett Johansson helped debut teaser footage, which isn’t online yet, but Gizmodo offers a play-by-play of the clip here . It places Natasha in Budapest, a site referenced in almost every MCU film Black Widow has appeared in. She fights not one, but two adversaries in bouts the teaser leaves at stalemates.

Who is the director for the Black Widow movie?

The Black Widow movie marks the first MCU installment directly solely by a woman, with Cate Shortland at the reigns. Apparently the studio met with more than 70 filmmakers for the job before landing on the esteemed Austrailian director. Known for Berlin Syndrome (2017), Lore (2012), and Somersault (2004), Shortland is working with Blacklist writer Jac Schaeffer’s script to deliver a powerful moment for Natasha Romanoff.

Who is the Black Widow movie villain?

Check out this 1st reveal of the keyframe illustration I did for the Black Widow film... & TASKMASTER!!! #blackwidow #taskmaster @MarvelStudios #scarlettjohansson pic.twitter.com/c4504e6BEuJuly 21, 2019

Every superhero movie needs a supervillain. Black Widow’s foil is the Taskmaster, a malicious mime with the power to instantly replicate any physical action they see courtesy of photographic reflexes. So they can shoot arrows like Hawkeye and chuck a shield like Captain America as long as they see them do it first. We still don't yet know who will play the longtime Marvel Comics villain.

Black Widow movie plot and timeline: when does it take place?

For now, the plot remains as in the shadows as Black Widow’s backstory. "I think you'll learn about what Natasha is afraid of, and I think you'll learn about what parts of herself she's afraid of," said Johansson at Marvel’s SDCC 2019 Phase 4 event.

We know the film will be a prequel, given Black Widow’s sacrifice in Endgame. President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige confirmed the movie is set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. It might explore the time when she was on the run following the Sokovia Accords. The Black Widow movie also may shed some light on Natasha’s life before she joined as a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent. But these are just speculations. While audiences know her journey as a selfless—yet badass— member of the Avengers, very little has been revealed about her KGB history.

Who's in the Black Widow movie cast?

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Black Widow from the previous MCU films. David Harbour ( Stranger Things ) joins her, playing Alexei Shoskatov, a.k.a. the Red Guardian. The Red Guardian is the communist response to Captain America.

Florence Pugh (Little Women, Midsommar) is playing Yelena Belova, who Black Widow is seen fighting, then drinking with in the Comic-Con teaser. She’s described as a sister figure to Natasha.

O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) is Mason, a character from Natasha’s past who Fagbenle describes as “a fixer.”

Rachel Weisz is Melina, a mysterious spy who underwent the Black Widow training project like Natasha. And also like Natasha, she was cycled through the notorious Red Room where young female recruits are groomed into deadly Russian assassins. Our guess is she’ll double as the Taskmaster, especially after Weisz said her character is “very involved in some scientific research.”

Are there any Black Widow set photos?

In fact, there are. One Twitter user, Thomas Polito, caught Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow garb navigating a BMW X5 SUV.

Black Widow v Taskmaster! pic.twitter.com/ea9B8I2bpAJune 27, 2019

The same user spotted the Taskmaster in costume.

A better look at Taskmaster in ‘Black Widow’! pic.twitter.com/Z3COOYZlqfJune 27, 2019

We’re not exactly sure what’s happening in this series of shots, but it looks like an epic on-road battle is in Black Widow’s action scene lineup. How soon can we pre-order tickets?