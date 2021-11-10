Black Friday TV deal: Save $250 on the 55-inch ULED Hisense TV

Black Friday deals are already underway, meaning now's the best time to score a new TV on a killer discount. So if you're on the hunt for TV savings, we've got good news for you.

Right now, Amazon has the Hisense 55-inch U8G Series 4K ULED TV on sale for $749. That's taking a whopping $250 off its original price of $749, making it one of the biggest bargains we've seen this year. And in case Amazon sells out, Best Buy also has the same model on sale for an identical price. Make sure to act fast though, as stock is limited.

You can now get this awesome 55-inch 4K Android TV for $250 off. Stream Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more in Ultra-LED glory with Dolby Vision. It comes with Google Assistant already built-in, plus four HDMI and two USB ports.

Considering the Hisense U8G Smart TV's fantastic image quality, this really is a great deal. In addition to deep blacks and high-quality contrast, this 4K ULED Ultra HD TV also features good upscaling capabilities, so even 1080p content will look impressive. This is also one of Hisense's latest models, having released earlier this year.

In our Hisense U8G Android TV review, we were impressed with the brightness, sharpness and contrast levels as well as the lower lag time, compared to competitor flagships. We've awarded the 65-inch model four stars, and with good reason.

This Smart TV features a 4K ULED panel, as well as Dolby Vision HDR and a blazing-fast refresh rate of 120Hz. This model also runs on the Android TV operating system and offers support for some of the best streaming services available, including Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video and more.

And if you're a fan of voice-controlled AI assistants, you'll be glad to discover that this TV also has Google Assistant built in, as well as Amazon Alexa compatibility.

What about audio? Well that's covered too, thanks to surround sound technology that delivers an immersive experience. And if you want to connect a compatible soundbar, headphones or other stereo components, the Hisense U8G offers seamless Bluetooth connectivity, too.

Overall, this deal is an absolute bargain, and the 55-inch screen will surely fit into most rooms. Hurry, though, as TV deals like this typically don't last very long.

