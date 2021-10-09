Bills vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

This Bills vs Chiefs live stream has all the offensive firepower a football fan could want. If you like big plays, big scores and overall great quarterback play, this NFL live stream is for you!

Bills vs Chiefs channel, start time The Bills vs Chiefs live stream is (Sunday, Oct. 10).

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Week one of the 2021 season had some Bills fans worried. Buffalo fell to the lowly Steelers 23-16 and left some of Bills Mafia hoping their 2020 season and playoff birth was not just a fluke. But since then the Bills have been on a tear, winning three in a row including two shutouts by their defense, while their offense has scored at least 35 points in each win.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has regained the form the thrusted him into the MVP conversation last year. Allen has thrown for nine touchdowns this season to just two interceptions. Stefon Diggs continues to be Allen's favorite target with 26 catches on the season. Veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders has been a welcomed addition as he has two touchdowns and third-year tight end Dawson Knox has already posted a career high with four touchdowns on the year.

The Chiefs (2-2) enter this game after a 42-30 win over the Eagles. In that win, Patrick Mahomes threw for five touchdowns on 24-of-30 passing for 278 yards. Three of those touchdown passes were to Tyreke Hill who caught 11 passes in total for 186 yards. Clyde Edwards-Helaire also put up a 100-yard-game rushing for 102 yards on 14 carries.

This game marks a classic case of teacher vs student as Bills' head coach Sean McDermott coached under Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid for nine seasons in Philadelphia. The two also faced off against each other in last year's AFC Championship game. Kansas City took that game 38-24.

The Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites against the Bills. The over/under is 56.5. The Bills and Chiefs each come into this game averaging 33.5 points-per-game, trailing only the Cardinals for tops in the NFL.

How to watch Bills vs Chiefs live stream from anywhere

Bills vs Chiefs live streams in the US

In the US, Bills vs Chiefs is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT tomorrow (Sunday, Oct. 10).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week.

Bills vs Chiefs live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing Bills vs Chiefs.

Bills vs Chiefs live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Bills vs Chiefs on Sky Sports Main Event, on Sky, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bills vs Chiefs live stream starts at 1:20 a.m. BST Monday Morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Bills vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Bills vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.