Biggest Target PS5 restock of the year tipped for this week — what we know

The biggest Target PS5 restock of the year could be hitting very soon. While several retailers restocked during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Target was unusually quiet and didn’t mark the annual sales events with a drop of Sony’s hugely in-demand console.

The retailer hasn’t held a PS5 restock since November 19, so a drop is certainly overdue. The good news is that Target could be set to offer eager customers the chance to buy a PS5 ahead of the holidays. News of this upcoming drop first surfaced from Jake Randall, a full-time PS5 stock tracker and YouTuber, who has claimed that “Targets biggest restock of the year” could take place at some point this week.

Target PS5 restock (check stock)

PS5: $499 @ Target PS5: $499 @ Target

Sony's PS5 is one of the most in-demand products in the world right now. For good reason: packing the ability to play games in 4K at 60 fps, it's a true next-gen experience.

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Target PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Target

The PS5 Digital edition features the same powerful specs as the regular PS5, just minus the 4K Blu-ray drive. It's ideal for those who can't stand disc swapping. Target may hold a PS5 restock later this week.

This is quite a significant update, as Randall is known for having extremely reliable Target sources. The stock tracker took to Twitter to announce that Target stores nationwide have “the most amount of PS5 they have had in 2021,” with some stores currently holding as many as 100 consoles ready to sell. If the retailer has built up such a significant amount of inventory, a PS5 restock would seem a given in the near future.

🎯 TARGET UPDATE (Read full thread for restock dates and times!)Target stores have the most amount of PS5 they have had in 2021! Inventory photos included, a lot of stores have 50+ and some have over 100!Get ready for Targets biggest restock of the year next week! (1/4) pic.twitter.com/pwyi7tyIhWNovember 27, 2021 See more

In the past, Target has always held restocks in the back half of the week, with Wednesday, Thursday or Friday drops being most common. However, there has been speculation that the retailer will drop its substantial allocation of next-gen consoles as early as today (Tuesday, November 30).

As for the exact timing of this drop, that’s another unknown, but during its dozens of restocks in 2021 Target has almost always opened the order floodgates between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET. There has been no indication that this will change.

There’s definitely reason to be excited about this restock news. Jake Randall has previously correctly called several Target drops ahead of time; his sources at the retailer are extremely dependable. However, until word comes directly from the retailer itself, this tip-off shouldn't be taken as a guarantee. Target restocking does seem likely, but it’s by no means confirmed to happen.

While we wait to see if this massive Target drop does materialize, make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. This comprehensive guide contains the latest restock information as we get it, as well as any rumors or potential leaks that we come across. It won’t guarantee you a PS5, but it can make the task of scoring Sony’s in-demand gaming console a little easier.

How to buy a PS5 at Target

Firstly, ensure you have an account set up with your payment and address details stored. This is a vital step if you want to secure a PS5 during a restock. Getting stock in your basket is only half the battle; you don’t want the console to sell out while you’re entering your details. Make sure it’s all pre-saved so you can check out in seconds.

Target is known for releasing stock in waves, typically going first with the PS5 standard edition and then following it up with a restock of the PS5 Digital edition. So even if you get on the retailer and the PS5 is already sold out, it’s worth sparing the extra time to see if you can catch a second wave.

Randall also suggests using alternative payment methods such as PayPal, Apple Pay or RedCard if possible. The advantage with these is that they use a separate payment portal which bypasses Target’s own servers that have in the past collapsed under the strain of thousands of people all trying to secure that coveted order confirmation email.

Target also has an app that can be used to try and secure a PS5. A good trick is to try to check out during a restock on both a desktop and a mobile device. It’s recommended that if you manage to add the PS5 to your cart on one, you switch over to the other to complete checkout. So long as you’re logged in it’ll keep track of the contents of your cart.

Finally, at checkout, you can edit your location to select a store that has PS5 in stock if your local branch is sold out. Occasionally, doing this might stop you from progressing further through the checkout process, but if you encounter this issue just clear your browser cookies and give it a second try.

