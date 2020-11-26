Epic Walmart TV deal: Vizio 70-inch 4K TV just dropped to $478

After a few weeks of teasers and smaller deals, the proper Black Friday deals have arrived, bringing with it an avalanche of sales for you to enjoy including a Walmart TV deal you can't misss.

Currently, Walmart has the Vizio 70-inch 4K Smart TV on sale for $478. That’s $181 less than the normal price and one of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen so far.

Vizio 70" 4K Smart TV: was $659 now $478 @ Walmart

If you're looking for a big TV, this is the Black Friday TV deal to get. Not only does the Vizio V705x-H1boast have a huge 70-inch 4K display, it also supports Dolby Vision HDR, AI upscaling and more. Save $181 right now. Walmart is replenishing stock of this TV. View Deal

We’ve all been forced to stay at home for most of the year, so you can be forgiven for wanting to add a giant TV screen to your living room. Especially since the movie theaters are all closed, and the best new releases are hitting streaming services.

Vizio’s V705x-H1 is a great way to upgrade your living room without spending thousands of dollars, with a 70-inch TV screen that also offers 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, AirPlay and Chromecast support, plus access to all your favorite streaming services.

Dolby Vision is the killer feature here. While plenty of TVs offer HDR10 or even HDR10+ at low prices, Dolby Vision is typically found only on the more expensive TVs. Couple that with the AI-engine that upscales content to 4K and HDR, and this really is a fantastic deal. This Vizio even integrates with your smart home, with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

Really this isn’t just a Black Friday TV deal, this is the Black Friday TV deal. Because, frankly, the only thing it doesn’t have is a particularly high refresh rate (it caps out at 60Hz).

