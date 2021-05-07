Best Prime Day TV deals 2021: sales to expect

Prime Day TV deals are the bread and butter of Amazon Prime Day. Sure, you'll see plenty of Prime Day deals on laptops, apparel, and smart home devices, but Prime Day TV deals will dominate Prime Day 2021.

As we've said before, TV deals are fairly east to find on any given day. What makes Prime Day TV deals extra special is that they're among the lowest TV prices you'll see from Amazon all year. Plus, Amazon's deals force its competitors to lower their TV prices as well. So you get Prime Day TV deals not just from Amazon, but from the likes of Walmart, Best Buy, and Target.

While Amazon hasn't confirmed a date for Prime Day, company execs did say the faux holiday will occur in Q3 of 2021. That means we're looking at a May or June Prime Day. To help you prep, we're going through some of last year's best deals to see what we can expect from Prime Day TV deals in 2021. (Not a Prime member? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial).

Prime Day TV deals — predictions for 2021

TVs are among Amazon's top-selling products on Prime Day. Naturally, Amazon's own line of Fire TVs tend to get the biggest price drops. According to the retailer, it sold "millions of Fire TV Edition Smart TVs" during last year's Prime Day.

So if you're looking for an inexpensive smart TV, a Fire TV Edition set will be your best best. These TVs have sold for just under $100. The Insignia 24-inch 720p Fire TV, for instance, can usually be found for about $100. It's likely the 39-inch version of this TV could sell for $99 on Prime Day.

If you want a TV with 4K resolution and HDR support, Insignia and Toshiba Fire TVs are your best bet. Expect to see models such as the Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV drop as low as $299. Meanwhile, the Toshiba 50-inch 4K Fire TV could hit a similar or lower price point.

We also expect to see Amazon Prime Day TV deals on Amazon's 2021 Fire TVs. The Insignia 55-inch 4K F30 Fire TV is currently available for $499, but could likely see a $50 or $100 price drop.

Prime Day isn't just about Amazon TVs. We'll also see deals on TCL, Hisense, LG, and Samsung 4K TVs. Expect TCL and Hisense to lead the charge in terms of price drops with 50-inch panels selling for under $279. Meanwhile, 70-inch TVs could sell for less than $549.

Prime Day TV deals — OLED TVs

(Image credit: Best Buy)

While the majority of Prime Day TV deals focus on LCDs, we expect to see a few deals on pricier OLED TVs as well. But don't expect all of them to come from Amazon. Last holiday season, Best Buy offered the Vizio 55-inch 4K OLED TV for just $899. Amazon doesn't carry this model, but we predict Best Buy could offer the TV at this price point once again during Prime Day.

Meanwhile, we expect Amazon to drop the price of the excellent LG CX 55-inch 4K OLED TV to $1,349 or less. That's been the best price so far and we predict it could go slightly lower come Prime Day.

Prime Day TV deals — Best Buy & Walmart

Amazon isn't the only retailer with Prime Day TV deals. Rivals Best Buy and Walmart tend to offer equally aggressive TV sales during Amazon's retail holiday. In fact, last year Best Buy mirrored — and on a few occasions trumped — Amazon's Prime Day TV deals by price matching Amazon and in a few occasions offering freebies that Amazon wasn't offering. If you recall, a few years ago Best Buy and Amazon hammered out a deal wherein Best Buy became a certified seller of Amazon's Fire TV Edition TVs. As a result, they both tend to offer the same prices, although Best Buy at times has better stock of certain models.

Meanwhile, Walmart tends to offer impressive Prime Day TV deals on models Amazon doesn't promote, such as Sceptre and Vizio. We'll keep track of every retailer's deals, but it's worth noting that when it comes to TVs — Amazon is just one of a few retailers with excellent deals.