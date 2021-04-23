Best iPhone 12 purple deals: get Apple's new phone for free

iPhone 12 purple deals are here. Now that pre-orders for Apple's new purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are open, retailers are offering some epic discounts. The phones, which were announced during Apple's keynote earlier this week, cost $799 and $699, respectively.

However, there are already numerous iPhone 12 deals on Apple's new handsets. Here are the best iPhone 12 purple deals you can get right now. Both phones will be available in stores on April 30.

iPhone 12 Purple deals

iPhone 12/mini: up to $700 off w/ trade-in + new line @ AT&T

Preorders are now open for the new iPhone 12 Purple. Even better — AT&T already has iPhone 12 deals for Apple's latest phone. New and existing customers can get up to $700 off the iPhone 12 Purple when you trade-in an old phone and open an Unlimited plan. The phone will be shipped on April 30.View Deal

iPhone 12/mini: buy one, get one free @ Verizon

Need more than one iPhone 12? Or perhaps you want an iPhone 12 and someone you know wants an iPhone 12 mini. Well, Verizon can help. The carrier has a BOGO sale on the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. If you want just one, you can also save up to $700 with a trade-in. View Deal

iPhone 12/mini: $250 off w/ line transfer @ Xfinity Mobile

New and existing members can get $250 off the new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini when they port a number into Xfinity Mobile. The device credits will be applied to your account over the span of 24 months. Offer ends June 7. View Deal