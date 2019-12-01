Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals in 2019

Patience is a virtue, or at least that's what the best Cyber Monday laptop deals suggest. For those who still have items on their shopping list after Black Friday, Cyber Monday's got laptop sales galore, including discounts on pricey MSI gaming machines, shockingly cheap Chromebooks and practically every laptop in between.

This week has been so competitive for deals, there's no one store that's proven the winner for the best laptop deals. So, when deals are coming from the standard-bearers at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart as well as directly from Dell, Lenovo and HP? It's hard to see through all of the Cyber Monday laptop deals to find the true gems in the stacks.

If only you knew a crack team of tech experts ready to help. Oh, wait, that's us. Yes, we've been sifting through the mountains of deals, separating the wheat from the chaff. Some of our favorite deals right now include excellent Surface Pro 7 bundles from Microsoft and an HP Pavilion 15z Touch laptop that has dropped from $1,299 to just $449 (You'll find both deals below).

And we didn't forget about the Apple community. In fact, the undisputed best Cyber Monday laptop deal still standing is the $699 MacBook Air — the one with the good keyboard — that's $300 off its MSRP. In terms of Chromebook deals, the Samsung Chromebook 3 (which is superior to its successor, the Chromebook 4) is $100 off!

We just recommend you act fast as these laptop deals won't last very long.

Top 5 Cyber Monday laptop deals right now

Cyber Monday Windows Laptop Deals

Dell XPS 13 (Late 2019): was $999 now $862 @ Dell

Yes, even practically brand-new laptops go on sale too. The XPS 13 is a slim stunner with a beautiful 13.3-inch display, and each model is on sale — with all including 10th-gen Intel processors. Use the coupon code "SAVE12" to see prices starting at $879.99 ($120 off). That configuration includes a Core i3-10110U CPU with 4GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Asus VivoBook 15: was $349 now $239 @ Walmart

Already affordable, the Asus VivoBook 15 — a solid laptop for everyday use — becomes practically a steal at $239 ($110 off). It features a 15.6-inch screen, Ryzen 3 3200U CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 11 2-in-1 Laptop: was $400 now $279.99 @ Dell

The Dell Inspiron 11 is a convertible laptop built for those who don't want to break the bank in order to be productive. With its 7th Generation AMD A9-9420e Processor and Radeon R5 Graphics, it's a step above other offerings in this price range.View Deal

HP 14 Laptop: was $469 now $269 @ Walmart

The HP 14 isn't your ordinary budget laptop. This config packs a 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 CPU and 128GB of RAM. And this Walmart deal cuts $200 off the price of this machine that's ideal for taking care of everyday casual tasks. View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 w/ 512GB SSD: was $625 now $529 @ Walmart

The Aspire 5 is a mainstream laptop that packs above-average specs, including a Core i7-8565U CPU and 512GB SSD. It's $126 off and one of the cheapest 512GB laptops we've seen. View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad 330S: was $449, now $299 @ Walmart

For $299, Lenovo's Ideapad 330S isn't a bad deal. You'll get an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Quad-Core Processor, 8GB of RAM and integrated Radeon Vega 8 graphics; a good combo for basic computing as well as the lightest of video-processing-intensive tasks.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 15.6-inch: was $1,099 now $899 @ Walmart

The Legion Y540 is one of Lenovo's budget gaming machines. However, this configuration packs plenty of power, including a Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a GTX 1650 GPU. Make it even more affordable with this $200 off deal from Walmart.View Deal

HP Envy 13: was $1,030 now $888 @ Amazon

PC users don't need to envy the MacBook Air as long as this great HP Envy 13 deal is around. It packs a 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen, Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256 SSD. It's $142 off right now. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad P1: was $2,399 now $1,319 @ Lenovo

Take more than $1,000 off the light and fast ThinkPad P1 with Lenovo's coupon. Yes, at checkout, enter code "THINKSGIVING" to get the lowest price possible: $1,319. This configuration includes a 2.5GHz Core i5-9400H CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Dell XPS 15 (4K, Core i7): was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Microsoft

The best 15-inch laptop there is, the Dell XPS 15 doesn't need to go on sale. That's not stopping Microsoft, though, which is chopping up to $500 off the laptop. This deal takes $300 off a 4K UHD touchscreen configuration with Core i7, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You can save more by spending more, as the $2,499 model (with 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD) is $500 off, at $1,999.View Deal

Cyber Monday Chromebook Deals

Samsung Chromebook 3 11.6": was 189 now $89 @ Best Buy

It doesn't get much cheaper than this. Best Buy is taking $100 off what is already one of the least expensive laptops on the market. This Chromebook is a great option for kids. View Deal

Asus Chromebook C434: was $599 now $549.99 @ Amazon

Our favorite Chromebook, the Asus Flip C434 offer places a great screen and lengthy battery life in a stylish design that you might not expect to see on a Chromebook made by someone other than Google. And Amazon's got it for $50 off.View Deal

Acer Chromebook 715: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

Durability can mean everything when your kid takes a Chromebook to school, so take a gander at this laptop with military-grade ruggedness. It's also the first Chromebook with a built-in fingerprint reader, along with its 1080p touchscreen, Core i3-8130U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB eMMC. It's $100 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this Chromebook. View Deal

Cyber Monday MacBook Deals

MacBook Air (13-inch|2017): was $999 now $699 @ Amazon

Need an affordable Mac that has a good keyboard? The 2017 MacBook Air might have been replaced, but it's a tried-and-true model that's beloved with good reason(s): excellent battery life and an even better keyboard. It's now $300 off, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for this machine. View Deal

MacBook Air (13-inch|128GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

Want something more modern? The redesigned MacBook Air has been on sale across the internet, but while other deals have died, Best Buy's $200 discount on this Space Grey|Core i5|8GB of RAM|128GB SSD model is still alive. View Deal

MacBook Pro (13-inch|256GB): was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Amazon

If you need more storage and a few more ports than what the base 13-inch MacBook Pro offers, this higher-end config is $299 off. It comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and four Thunderbolt 3 ports.View Deal

16-inch MacBook Pro: was $2,399 now $2,189 @ Amazon

Even Apple's latest MacBook Pro, the 16-inch model with a great keyboard and fantastic speakers, is already on sale. This model features a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. Amazon's got it for $2,279, which is $120 off. View Deal

Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop Deals

Alienware sale: Extra 12% off all Alienware rigs

Until Dec. 12, the coupon code "SAVE12" takes an extra 12% off all Alienware laptops. And that discount gets added to already-on-sale prices. All said and done, the entry-level Alienware m15 gets knocked down to $1,055.99, which is $394 off.View Deal

ASUS TUF Gaming FX505: was $849 now $580 @ Best Buy

What started as a midrange gaming laptop is now (while this deal lasts) a budget fighter. Best Buy's slashed $270 off the TUF Gaming FX505, and while that started as a Black Friday deal, it's staying alive for Cyber Monday. This notebook provides a Core i5 CPU and a GTX 1650 GPU for casual gaming.View Deal

MSI GS75 Stealth 17.3" Laptop: was $2,299 now $1,799.99 @ Best Buy

Yes, you can save $500 on premium gaming power. The MSI GS75 Stealth gaming notebook features a 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of memory, the RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics processor and 1TB of SSD storage. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix GL531GU: was $1,299 now $899 @ Walmart

One of Asus' flagship gaming machines, the ROG Strix GL531GU is a beast. This deal gives you $400 off a model with a Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a GTX 1660Ti GPU.View Deal