How to Watch Bears vs. Packers Online: NFL 2019 Season Opener Live Stream

Are you ready for some football? We're just moments away from the start of the 2019 NFL season, which will see longtime divisional rivals the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears duke it out in Soldier field.

Bears vs. Packers will set the tone for what should be an exciting few months of football. On Green Bay's end, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have to prove if he's still worthy of Elite QB status after a shaky few years, all while trying to gel with new coach Matt LaFleur.

After winning the NFC North and making the playoffs last year, the Bears will attempt to keep the momentum going, having made minimal changes to a strong roster spearheaded by quarterback Mitch Trubisky and linebacker Khalil Mack.

Don't have cable? No problem -- we've got your complete guide on how to live stream Bears vs. Packers online.

When is Bears vs. Packers?

Bears vs. Packers will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT.

How can I live stream Bears vs. Packers?

Bears vs. Packers will be broadcast on NBC, which is available on most major cord-cutting services including Sling TV and PlayStation Vue. The game will also be available on fuboTV and NBCSports.com. Those subscribed to NFL Game Pass can watch the game after it airs live.

Note that Bears vs. Packers isn't part of Thursday Night Football, which starts on Sept. 12 and airs primarily on NFL Network with select games also available on FOX and Amazon Prime Video.

Here's a rundown of where you can watch the big game:

Can I use a VPN to watch Bears vs. Packers?

If you're traveling outside of the United States and don't want to miss your favorite NFL teams, a VPN (virtual private network) can help you watch from wherever you are. In fact, some internet users seem to have found a workaround with NFL Game Pass that lets them watch games live by using a VPN service.

Many online guides suggest that if you use a VPN to make it look like you're located in Europe, and use that to sign up for the European version of NFL Game Pass, you'll be able to watch any game you want live. Nearly every European country and former Soviet republic can access NFL Game Pass, but you might not want to pick the United Kingdom or Ireland as your "location," because some blackouts apply there, too.

