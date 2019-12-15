How to watch Bears vs Packers: Live stream one of the NFL's biggest games

I've got a hunch you're hunting for a Bears vs Packers live stream, and I don't blame you. There are few football games each year in the NFL that are as widely anticipated — and fun to watch — as the matchup between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

For years, the teams and their fans have been bitter rivals. And the later in the year they play, the colder the game, and in some cases, the more fun to be had on the field. And since both teams compete in the NFC North, there are times when the stakes are high and one could have playoff hopes dashed with a loss.

This time around, the Packers have a commanding lead over the NFC North with a record of 10-3. But the Bears at 7-6 aren’t too far behind. And with a big victory this weekend, there’s a chance the NFC North playoff picture could heat up.

Simply put, there are plenty of reasons to search for Bears vs Packers live streams as we count down the minutes until game time. So read on to find out how to do it — and where.

Bears vs. Packers start time, channel The game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will kick off at 1 p.m. ET today (Sunday, Dec. 15), on Fox.

How do I use a VPN to watch Bears vs Packers live streams?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the game, a virtual private network, or VPN , could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more), so you can save some cash for snacks for eating while you watch a Bears vs Packers live stream.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

How can I watch the Bears vs. Packers live stream without a cable or satellite subscription?

Because the game is on Fox, there are a slew of ways to watch the game, even if you’ve cut the cord. The NFL mobile app (Android, iOS) lets you stream local market games on your phone. You can also turn to NFL Sunday Ticket, which lets you watch almost any game; subscriptions cost $58 with just a few weeks remaining in the season.

A subscription streaming service can also come in handy, if the service you pick includes Fox. (Not all services carry local channels in your specific area, so confirm that your network affiliate is available before you sign up for a streaming service.)

Here’s a guide to the places you can catch a Bears vs Packers live stream:

Fox is among the many channels included in Fubo.TV's $55-a-month service, which also includes a cloud DVR feature for recording programs to watch later.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox in most markets. There's a cloud DVR feature if you'd like to record the Bears vs Packers live stream and watch it later. Hulu with Live TV is going up to $55 after Dec. 18, so this is one of the last days you can get the $45 price.

AT&T TV Now features Fox its entry-level tier, though the price on that package of channels recently increased to $65 a month.