Back Friday Peloton deal — the only treadmill I’d buy is $250 off right now

If you’ve been waiting until Black Friday to add a treadmill to your home gym set up, we’ve got good news — this year, Black Friday deals have started to drop earlier than ever. Black Friday treadmill deals are amongst the most popular discounts over the holiday season, and this year, the likes of Peloton, NordicTrack, and Bowflex have all started their sales early.

As a fitness editor, I’ve been testing treadmills for over five years, and only one of them makes me actually look forward to clocking miles indoors — the Peloton Tread. Right now, Peloton has cut the prices of their Tread packages, making the Tread Essentials package $250 cheaper than normal.

This means for $20 more than you’d spend on the Tread on its own, you can get an exercise mat, two sets of dumbbells, resistance bands, and a heart rate monitor to up your home workouts. If you’ve been thinking about investing in a Peloton run — don’t walk — to shop this deal!

The Tread Essentials bundle includes the Peloton Tread and its delivery and assembly, but also two sets of dumbbells (you can select the weights), a set of resistance bands, a reversible workout mat, and a heart rate monitor you can connect to the Peloton to get a more accurate idea of your training. It’s a brilliant deal, and you can save $250 right now!

The Tread Works bundle also has $250 off. As well as the Peloton Tread and its delivery and assembly, you get two sets of dumbbells, a set of resistance bands, a reversible workout mat, a heart rate monitor, yoga strap, and yoga blocks for your home workouts. You also get a Peloton water bottle, so you can show you’re a runner when you’re riding the subway.

Obviously, the main point of the purchase is the Peloton Tread, which is hands down the best treadmill I’ve ever run on. The classes are fantastic, and make doing miles indoors a joy. Whether you prefer to sing along to the artist sessions, or up your training and take things more seriously, there’s something for everyone with the live and on-demand classes.

It’s also pretty compact. At 68 inches long and 33 inches wide, it’s definitely a lot smaller than the treadmill you probably jump on in the gym. The 23.8 inch HD touchscreen is easy to see, and sharing your workouts to your Strava profile, joining a challenge, or just connecting your AirPods is a simple process. The Tread also has a safety key and locking features that make it safer to use in your home if you have children or pets around.

Finally, it’s a joy to use. The speed and incline knobs on the arms of the Tread are genius, and something I’m sure competitors will be copying in years to come. It’s super easy to roll the knob forward to increase your speed, rather than trying to jab at the touch screen with a sweaty fingertip. I have spent hours running on the Peloton Tread and when it comes to motivation, running experience, and something that doesn’t take up too much room in my home, it ticks all the boxes.

Not for you? Be sure to follow our Black Friday treadmill deals page for other offers.