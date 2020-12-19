Apple Watch 7: Release date, price, features and leaks

The Apple Watch 7 might be months away from launch, but thanks to some early rumors and familiarly with Apple's smartwatch lineup, we already have an idea about what the next-gen model will offer.

As a follow-up to the Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple Watch 7 could introduce several upgrades that make the best smartwatch even better. We may see a new health sensor, enhanced display, better battery life and more.

Apple has debuted a new smartwatch every year since 2015 (in 2020, it actually released two) so we're confident an Apple Watch Series 7 is the pipeline.

But what will be different? And which features are on our wishlist? Here's everything we know about the Apple Watch 7 so far.

If we had to guess the Apple Watch 7 release date, we'd pinpoint mid-September 2021. For the last few years, without fail, Apple has debuted a new smartwatch via a Tuesday keynote in the Fall, with availability starting Friday of that week or the next.

This year, Apple split the next-gen Apple Watch and iPhone events for the first time. The Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE debuted alongside a new iPad Air (2020), while the iPhone 12 lineup received a standalone reveal (all virtual, of course.)

It's possible that Apple will recombine its fall hardware announcements if a live, in-person keynote can happen in 2021.

Apple Watch 7 price

Unless Apple opts to throw a financial curveball, we have a pretty good sense about what the Apple Watch 7 price will be. Traditionally, $399 is the company's entry-level price for its flagship smartwatch in the 40mm size with GPS.

The price goes up to $429 for the 44mm size, plus another $100 to either size for Cellular support. That said, changes to size options and connectivity could alter the Apple Watch cost.

This could be the year we see Apple drop the price of cellular, too. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 with LTE is only $50 more, as is cellular for the midrange Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch 7 rumors: What we want to see

While we can make educated guesses about the Apple Watch 7 release date and price, the current Apple Watch 7 rumors are less precise. We're too far away from launch for credible leaks to surface, but for now we can highlight some features we'd like to see.

Better battery life: Patently Apple has found evidence of Apple researching a way to increase the battery life of its wearables. The "Battery Watch Band" could improve battery capacity without having to increase the size of the Watch itself.

We're accustomed to the 18-24 hour stamina of current models, but we'd welcome an Apple Watch that can last longer between charges.

Blood pressure monitoring: There are a few reasons why blood pressure monitoring could come to Apple Watch next year. First, it's a viable candidate for the company's informally annual health feature upgrade. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has a sensor for blood pressure monitoring, so there's already a template that Apple can follow.

But it seems the company has a proprietary approach in mind. A patent filing recently won by Apple gives it a leg up in health tracking with built-in blood pressure monitoring that incorporates correction factors. For comparison, Samsung's blood pressure monitoring requires monthly calibration, which can be cumbersome.

Mental health tools: When the Fitbit Sense unveiled a slew of stress management tools, we hoped Apple would follow up with similar features for Apple Watch 6. They didn't come to fruition.

Apple may hold a steady lead in life-saving features, but mental health tools are life-saving in their own right. Luckily, two top leakers confirmed Apple is working on on way for your smartwatch to warn you about panic attacks and heightened stress.

MicroLED display: Apple Watch 7 could be ready to make the switch from an OLED display to a microLED screen, enabling a slimmer and more power-efficient Apple Watch. MicroLED displays offer better brightness and don't suffer from the luminance decay problems of traditional OLED panels.

In 2018 Bloomberg reported that the company is working out of a nondescript building in California to produce MicroLED displays. They didn't materialize for Apple Watch 6, but perhaps 2021's Apple Watch will get the new display treatment.

Apple Watch 7 outlook

Again, it's too early to make any judgements about the upcoming Apple Watch 7. We're just as excited as you to learn what Apple has up its sleeve for its next-generation wearable.

We hope Apple ups the ante. The competition is more convincing than ever: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Fitbit Sense are just a few of the recent Apple Watch alternatives worth your consideration. Our smartwatch buying guide can help you asses your needs to determine which smartwatch is right for you.

Bookmark this page for the latest Apple Watch 7 updates. We'll be tracking rumors and leaks until the smartwatch is revealed.