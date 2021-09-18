Apple Watch 7 new sizes — what you need to know

The Apple Watch 7 sizes are a little confusing. Though the company didn't announce its new sizes alongside the smartwatch's other upgrades during this month's Apple Event, it seems shoppers will have 41mm and 45mm models to choose from.

This is the second time Apple has pulled a smartwatch size change. The Apple Watch 4 increased to 40mm and 44mm versions from the Apple Watch 3's 38mm and 42mm options. Now, the Apple Watch 7 is positioned to become the best Apple Watch yet for users craving larger wrist candy.

The only nod Apple made to the Apple Watch's size alterations was mention of watch band compatibility. The company has promised all existing Apple Watch bands will work with the Series 7 and its expanded displays, so if you've amassed a collection of cool straps, it won't be worthless should you decide to upgrade.

Again most of the Apple Watch 7's specs — including its new sizes — aren't official since the company hasn't provided an exact release date for the next-generation smartwatch yet. (It said the Apple Watch 7 is coming "later this fall.") But a little investigation on Apple's website appears to confirm the 41mm and 45mm size options.

(Image credit: Future)

The above 'Band Compatibility' boxout can be found on the product page for any Apple Watch band sold on the company's website, from designer options and Nike Sport Band to the Braided Solo Loop and classic silicone band.

When you shop for Apple Watch bands now, you can choose between the 41mm and 45mm case sizes for compatibility. According to the company's advice, the 41mm straps should work for 38mm and 40mm cases, while the 45mm straps should work for 42m and 44mm cases. In other words, the new bands work with Apple Watch Series 3 and newer, including the midrange Apple Watch SE. Looks like there's some similarity between strap and watchOS 8 compatibility, huh?

Apple Watch 7 new sizes — what it means for Apple Watch bands

Whether you're buying new bands for your current Apple Watch or want to know what will happen to you current bands when you buy a new Apple Watch, you'll need to do some research.

Before you buy a new band for your Apple Watch 6, Apple Watch 5 or any other Apple Watch model, take note of your smartwatch's size. If you don't know it off the top of your head, check your wrist — the size is listed on the smartwatch's underside.

If your Apple Watch is 38mm or 40mm, buy a 41mm band. If your Apple Watch is 42mm or 44mm, buy a 45mm band. The smaller sizes and larger sizes are grouped together in terms of compatibility, though this tip doesn't apply to Apple Watch Series 2 or earlier.

For those planning to buy the Apple Watch 7, or who want to buy a pair of straps for someone else planning to buy the Apple Watch 7, the strap size options will match the Apple Watch 7 case size options. You might want to choose your new Apple Watch size in respect to the bands you already own, too.