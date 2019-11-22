Amazon's best cheap tablet now $29 in early Black Friday sale

Sure, Thanksgiving is still a few days away, but Amazon Black Friday deals start right now with an epic Black Friday price drop on Amazon's best cheap tablet.

For a limited time, Amazon has its Fire 7 tablet on sale for $29.99. Normally priced at $49.99, that's $20 off and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet. (It hit this same price on Amazon Prime Day).

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now just $29 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 tablet is the best cheap tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. It's now at its cheapest price ever.View Deal

Sister site LaptopMag reviewed the Fire 7 tablet and liked its snappy performance and 7-hour battery life, which is pretty impressive for such a cheap tablet.

To be fair, the Fire 7's sub-HD, 1200 x 600-pixel resolution isn't the best screen we've tested. Colors seem muted and and at times videos looked a little fuzzy, if not completely filled with artifacts.

What we did like is the tablet's improved Alexa experience, as you can now activate Amazon's AI by just by saying "Alexa." During our testing, we found that this feature works well, recognizing commands to provide information about the weather and the previous night's news.

Make sure to follow our Cyber Monday deals coverage for the latest cheap tablet sales at Amazon and other retailers.