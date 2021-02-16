Amazon sale knocks $50 off our favorite indoor bike

We're still smack in the middle of winter, which means exercising outside isn't possible for most of us. Fortunately, we've spotted a killer Amazon sale on one of the best exercise bikes you can buy.

Currently, Amazon has the Exerpeutic Folding Exercise Bike on sale for $149. That's $50 off and one of the best Amazon deals you can get right now.

The Exerpeutic Folding Exercise Bike is perfect for anyone who lives in a small apartment or workout enthusiasts who don't want to drop upwards of $1,000 on a new exercise bike. It can fold to half its size, yet it's strong enough to hold up to 300 pounds.

The bike has a display that indicates distance, calories burned, time, speed, and more. Meanwhile, the built-in pulse sensors in the bike's handlebar can help you keep track of your target heart rate. The bike also offers eight levels of magnetic tension so you can choose between a breezy workout or a more strenuous ride.

Whether you have an expansive home gym setup or a more modest area where you workout, the Exerpeutic bike holds a spot in our best home gym equipment guide and is the perfect addition for anyone.