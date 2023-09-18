Amazon Prime Big Deal Days dates announced — here’s exactly when Prime Day 2 is happening

Amazon has announced the official dates for its second Prime Day sales event of 2023, and it’s less than a month away.

The online retailer has confirmed its Prime Big Deal Days will kick off from midnight on Tuesday, October 10 in 19 countries around the world, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. The event will run until the end of Wednesday, October 11 giving you 48 hours to make the most of the best Amazon deals on offer.

This two-day sales period is, in effect, a repeat of what we saw for Prime Day back in July and the Amazon Prime Early Access sale that ran for two days in October last year.

If you really want to maximize your deal-hunting it might be time to hop on a plane to Sydney or Melbourne. Over in Australia, Amazon shoppers can take advantage of international deals from the U.S. until the sun sets on the West Coast — meaning they get a marathon 65 hours of deals.

“New deals will drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event across a wide selection of products with fast and convenient delivery options,” Amazon confirmed in a blog post announcing the dates. “Additionally, Amazon will make it easier for Prime members to find deals they’re interested in with personalized recommendations based on past purchases, browsing history, and items saved to their Lists.”

What deals to expect?

(Image credit: Future)

So, if you’ve got your eye on a particular purchase — perhaps you’re after one of the best robot vacuums or need some of the best PS5 accessories — Tom’s Guide will be scouring the site to bring you the latest deals. And while we’re not sure where the biggest discounts will be ahead of time, we can make some educated guesses.

Amazon’s own devices, like the best Kindles and best Alexa speakers, will almost certainly get decent price drops but other brands are also getting in on the action. We’ve heard the likes of Nintendo, PlayStation, Bose and Logitech could all be preparing some tempting price cuts.

We expect the deluge of discounts to extend to tech items like headphones, smartwatches, laptops, gaming consoles as well as fitness and home essentials. It's also likely to be the last major sales event before Black Friday.

Of course, in order to bag a bargain during the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days sale, you will need to be a Prime member — just like on the real Amazon Prime Day.

If you haven't been a Prime member before, you can take advantage of a 30-day free trial, though you may want to hold off on that until at least the start of October.

But then again, part of the appeal of Prime membership is you get access to other Amazon services like Prime Video so you can catch some of the best shows on Prime Video while you wait for the deals to roll in.